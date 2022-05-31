Kate Sisk flaunts her body in summer lingerie

Married at First Sight Season 8 star Kate Sisk puts body on display in her company’s seashell and starfish lingerie. Pic credit: @katesisk1/Instagram

Kate Sisk has come a long way from her days on Married at First Sight Season 8, and she now is thriving in her own business.

Recently, Kate posed in sheer lingerie to promote her company.

Kate’s curves and physique were on full display in the summer-inspired get-up.

Kate Sisk channels ‘retro summer’ in yellow lingerie

Kate Sisk took to Instagram to share a photo in her Hidden Intimate lingerie.

Hidden Intimates is a company Kate founded, and she often shares photos of the chic and revealing pieces from her collection.

Kate did some modeling to show off a summer selection of lingerie.

The photo was bathed in yellow as Kate posed in a sheer lacey one-piece featuring green, yellow, and a starfish and seashell print to embody summer.

Kate stared directly at the camera with her curves on display as she placed one hand against a yellow wall with a flower painting behind her.

Kate captioned the post, “Retro summer shoot 💛 for @hiddenintimates. My new favorite thing to wear: #embroideredbodysuits 🐚.”

Kate Sisk married and divorced Luke Cuccurullo

Kate Sisk was married to Luke Cuccurrullo on Married at First Sight Season 8.

MAFS viewers often discuss which MAFS husbands were the worst, and Luke’s name consistently comes up. Many deemed Luke toxic and harmful in his treatment of Kate during their brief MAFS marriage.

Luke and Kate’s marriage got off to a rocky start when Luke realized he had seen Kate before at a dating event.

Luke wasn’t attracted to Kate, but he slept with her anyway and then told her to keep their sex life secret from the experts and cameras.

As tension rose in Luke and Kate’s relationship, Kate eventually broke and told the experts about the hurtful things Luke said after sleeping with her, including suggesting that he felt repulsed.

Kate appeared to be completely shattered by Luke’s odd, inconsistent, and cold behavior, and the pair chose to get a divorce and go their separate ways.

Kate has since succeeded in her business endeavors, and Luke is a passionate photographer.

Time will tell if the upcoming Married at First Sight Season 15 couples will have more success than Kate and Luke when the show returns for it’s first-ever season on the west coast.

Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper will be back for MAFS Season 15 along with two new experts.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.