Kate Sisk flashes her curves in pink lingerie

Kate Sisk looks voluptuous in romantic pink lingerie. Pic credit: @katesisk1/Instagram

In a recent post showing off pink lingerie, Kate Sisk confidently put her body on display.

Kate founded the Hidden Intimates lingerie brand and gave followers a peek of her behind while modeling a romantic piece from the collection.

Flaunting her curves and pearly whites, Kate revealed that the sultry pink lingerie was one of her favorites.

Kate Sisk looks pretty in pink

Kate Sisk took to her Instagram stories to share three photos in sheer pink lingerie.

In the first photo, Kate was all smiles as she leaned against a pink tiled wall. Kate put one leg in front of the other to show a peek at her thighs and behind.

The lingerie also featured a low-cut showing off her chest, and she wore her blonde tresses in a half-up half-down do with bangs draped over her face.

In the second photo, Kate faced forward while showing off the front of her pink lingerie surrounded by pink in the background.

The final photo in the post saw Kate slightly arching her back and lifting a hand to show off the lingerie from another angle.

Kate captioned the post, “Why does the color pink make me so happy?? 💕💋 ft. my new fav piece from @hiddenintimates 💗.”

Fans loved seeing Kate look so confident and embracing her sultry side.

One fan commented, “You look so happy ! You make everything look beautiful on you! It makes my heart so happy to see you so happy and in your zone. Stay focused and don’t let anyone even attempt to dull your shine. You’ve fought and worked to get where you’re at all deserve all the best [blessings] God had in store for you.”

A commenter found the pink color flattering on Kate and wrote, “Oh this is your color!”

Another commenter agreed, writing, “You are stunning [heart-eyed emoji] pink is definitely your color.”

One fan felt Kate was exuding style from the 60s and wrote, “Loving the 60’s vibe,” with a pink heart emoji.

Pic credit: @katesisk1/Instagram

Kate Sisk raises awareness about Narcissistic abuse

Kate Sisk was matched with Luke Cuccurullo on Married at First Sight, and their marriage was highly tumultuous. Many viewers found Luke to be a problematic husband and exhibit narcissistic tendencies.

Recently, Kate shared a post about narcissistic abuse as a reminder that abuse is not always physical.

Kate began the caption of her post, “#narcissisticabuseawareness Day is Wednesday. As someone with a parent + multiple ex-partners with NPD (Narcissistic Personality Disorder), I want to share a few of the signs of narcissistic abuse. To be honest, I didn’t even know what NPD was until a few years ago – but once I did, everything started to make sense.”

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.