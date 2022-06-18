Kate’s days on Below Deck are gone but the friendships are not. Pic credit: Bravo

Kate Chastain gave Below Deck fans a real treat when she revealed she was hanging with a fan favorite in London.

After six seasons on the hit yachting show, it should come as no surprise that Kate knows several members of the Below Deck family. Kate was the face of the OG series, along with Captain Lee Rosbach, for six seasons.

Despite leaving Below Deck, Kate continues to be part of it via Galley Talk and, of course, all those friendships she formed. One of those friendships Below Deck fans never saw coming but are so here for it.

Kate Chastain hangs with Below Deck alum in London

This weekend, Kate spent some time with Below Deck Season 9 stew Fraser Olender in London.

Kate took to Instagram Stories to reshare a video of her with Fraser and another friend getting their drink on. Fraser tagged Kate in his Instagram Stories as he panned his camera with excitement to show his followers he was hanging out with the beloved chief stew.

The Instagram fan account @belowdeckaboveaverage also shared the fun-filled video.

“Mr Hotty Fraser & BD royalty Kate freaking Chastain are in London together?!” was the caption on the IG post.

Below Deck fans react to Kate and Fraser’s hang

It didn’t take long for the comments section of the Instagram post to become flooded with opinions on seeing the two Below Deck stars hang out.

Several remarks were thrilled to see Fraser and Kate drinking in London. One user declared a season with Fraser, Kate and Josiah would be on fire.

Another one also expressed how great it would be to have Kate and Fraser on a season of Below Deck, while a different user called them “Two of the best from BD.”

Not everyone was on board for this reunion or rather for seeing Kate back on the show. It turns out some Below Deck fans have changed their tune about her.

There was a comment stating that after watching Daisy Kelliher, Katie Flood, and Francesca Rubi the past couple of seasons, the user was no longer a Kate fan. One commenter was never a fan of Kate or her “condescending management style.”

Kate Chastain hung with Below Deck Season 9 star Fraser Olender. They aren’t the first stars of the hit-yachting franchise to hang out recently, either.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More hung out with a Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Ciara Duggan. Gabriela Barragan had a viewing party with her Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 replacement, Scarlett Bentley, too.

What do you think of Fraser and Kate’s hang?

Below Deck Season 10 will premiere Fall 2022 on Bravo.