Kate Chastain defends Bri and shades Ellie amid Below Deck Season 9 laundry drama

Below Deck alum, Kate Chastain has come in hot to share her thoughts on Below Deck Med Season 9.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kate is participating in the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show.

The first clips were released following the latest episode of the hit yachting show, and Kate did not disappoint.

Kate was brutally honest when discussing the drama going down between Bri Muller and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich.

The former chief stew addressed Bri’s laundry log or, as some think, burn book, which literally has us feeling nostalgic for Mean Girls.

In true Kate fashion she was witty, while also shady as she took a side and expressed her feelings to Chief Stew Aesha Scott.

Kate Chastain defends Below Deck Med’s Bri Muller

It turns out that having a basic laundry log is common on yachts. However, when Aesha explained that the concept was simpler than what Bri did, Kate disagreed.

Kate admitted that she added her own comments to the log and then defended Bri. The Traitors alum explained that cabin fever occurs in the laundry because there are no windows and you barely speak to anyone and it can get maddening.

“It’s an insane asylum for a little bit,” Kate explained. “The laundry room can really break you, and then all you’ve got is this log. “I don’t even blame Bri that much for the laundry log burn book.”

Later in the After Show, Bri echoed Kate’s words that she was going a “little crazy,” spending all of her time in the laundry room.

While there’s no question that this laundry log or burn book seems silly, it certainly has Ellie riled up. Kate, for her part, though, thinks there’s a good reason for that, which caused her to diss Ellie a little bit.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain shades Elena “Ellie” Dubaich

Elsewhere during the After Show, Kate further proved she may not be an Ellie fan when she took a dig at her work.

“I can tell that Ellie is not as trained as she thinks she is. The way she talks to the guests, while she’s making drinks, it’s just like unnecessary,” she expressed before stating what Ellie should do when making drinks for charter guests.

Kate Chastain about Ellie – “I can tell that Ellie is not as trained as she thinks she is”



Kate doesn’t seem to believe Ellie is as competent as she says #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/vzqky4nDEG — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) July 23, 2024

That wasn’t all Kate had to say, either. When sharing her impression of all the crew members, Kate used her signature wit and sass to describe Ellie.

“Gorgeous, sexy, available. I mean, who travels with a Playboy bunny costume,” Kate shared.

Kate Chastain’s description of Ellie is both spot on and shady #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/nszogruBAE — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) July 23, 2024

The Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show has just kicked off, but it will undoubtedly have plenty for fans to talk about.

Kate Chastain has entered the chat, and we couldn’t be more happy. Here’s hoping she’s a part of the After Show for the rest of the season.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.