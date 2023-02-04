Kate Chastain calls out Arie Luyendyk Jr. over ‘cancer’ comment on The Traitors

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain has called out her The Traitors co-star, Arie Luyendyk Jr., over a comment he made about her on the show.

The Traitors has become such a hit for Peacock that news broke yesterday the show has been renewed for a second season.

Additionally, Andy Cohen will host The Traitors Season 1 reunion show that drops on Peacock on February 28.

After the reunion news broke, Andy took to Twitter to ask for fan questions for the upcoming reunion as he usually does for reunions.

In true sarcastic Kate fashion, she reshared Andy’s tweet with her own question that involved Arie.

“NotKate Chastain from Florida wants to know why Arie is doubling down in interviews about calling Kate Chastain ‘a cancer in the group’ #TheTraitorsUS,” she tweeted.

The Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. calls Below Deck’s Kate Chastain a ‘cancer’ on The Traitors

There’s no question that Kate killed it on The Traitors by simply just being her witty, hilarious, sarcastic self. Kate called it like it was, causing her to clash with other contestants like Big Brother alum Rachel Reilly.

Kate made it to the final only to be banished ahead of the final four, which The Bachelor alum made it to as a traitor.

On the show, Arie referred to the Below Deck alum as being the “cancer” of the house. The remark didn’t sit well with Kate, who told Page Six via Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six podcast that she was upset by the remark.

This week, Arie clarified what he meant by that comment. Arie spilled to Us Weekly that Kate wanted to go home, so she was sabotaging anything and everything.

However, once Kate got closer to the end of the game, Arie felt like things shifted with the former yachtie.

“I feel like when Kate realized like, ‘Hey, I’m kind of toward the end of this thing,’ she shifted into a whole different mode and became a good player again,” he expressed. “So I think in that moment when I said that, she was kind of in full sabotage mode and wanted to go home [and then] she kind of turned the corner. I feel like we kind of repaired that in the house.”

Here’s what we know about The Traitors reunion show

It’s super exciting that a Traitors reunion show is happening. There’s so much to hash out, especially where Kate’s concerned. No doubt her feud with Rachel will be discussed.

Arie, along with Survivor’s Cirie Fields, Christian De La Torre, and Big Brother alum Cody Calafiore will have to own up to their actions. Perhaps host Alan Cumming will give his take on The Traitors Season 1 too.

One thing is for sure. Andy Cohen won’t hold back trying to get all the dirt from the show and cast members.

Stay tuned for more details about The Traitors Season 1 reunion show and Season 2 news.

The Traitors Season 1 reunion show drops on Peacock on Tuesday, February 28 on Peacock. Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.