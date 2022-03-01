Karl Smith’s girlfriend pokes fun at his ‘villain’ status on The Bachelorette

Karl Smith finds love outside of The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: ABC

Karl Smith finally found love after appearing on The Bachelorette Season 17 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Recently, Karl Smith’s girlfriend, Jennifer, revealed that she watched Karl’s appearances on The Bachelor franchise before she ever ended up with him.

Karl didn’t have the most sterling reputation within The Bachelor franchise and Jennifer shared how she initially reacted to Karl during his stint on television.

Karl Smith’s girlfriend used to roast him with her friends

Jennifer took to TikTok to share a video of herself at dinner with her boyfriend and Bachelor Nation alum Karl Smith.

Jennifer shared some insight into how she used to view Karl by writing, “POV: Ending up in love with the villain on Bachelorette/Bachelor in Paradise that you used to roast with your friends every time he showed up on screen.”

Jennifer captioned the post, “Unexpected turn of events.”

How did Karl Smith become a villain?

The Bachelorette Season 17 viewers will recall that Karl became a villain after stirring the pot during Katie Thurston’s season. The success coach also ended up being eliminated in unprecedented fashion on the show due to his antics.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Karl was put in the hot seat when the men turned on him for vaguely warning Katie that there were men in the house who were there for the wrong reasons. The men pressed Karl to reveal who he was referring to, but Karl refused, leading many of the men to believe that he was lying and fabricating stories to manipulate and upset Katie.

During an explosive rose ceremony, the men took it upon themselves to push for Karl to be sent home after his questionable behavior. The Bachelorette Season 17 star Mike Planeta spoke on behalf of the men as he called Karl out in front of Katie and the rest of the guys.

Ultimately, Katie chose to side with the majority and send Karl home. Karl would later reveal at the Men Tell All that the guy who he knew was there for the wrong reasons was Thomas Jacobs.

After his stint on The Bachelorette, Karl returned to the franchise on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, where he most notably pursued Deandra Kanu. However, the pair never struck up a solid enough connection, and Karl eventually left the island single.

It seems all the ups and downs on the show were for the best as Karl managed to find his person and, fortunately, Jennifer loves him even despite his former status as a villain.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.