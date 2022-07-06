Karine Martins shares before and after makeup look with 90 Day Fiance fans amid child custody issues

Karine Martins showed her before and after makeup look to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins has been embroiled in a nasty child custody situation but she took time away from the drama to show fans her before and after makeup look.

Yesterday, Karine used her Instagram to touch on the situation with her children being taken away by CPS but she only spoke about it in relation to herself and slanderous people. She did not go into detail about her children’s whereabouts or well-being.

It looks like Karine is continuing to distance herself from the drama by sharing posts where her makeup was the focal point.

Karine appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Day alongside her now-estranged husband Paul Staehle. The pair also made appearances on one season each of the spinoffs Happily Ever After? and The Other Way.

Karine Martins shared her before and after makeup look with 90 Day Fiance fans

Karine appeared unbothered in her Instagram Stories where she showed fans what her makeup looked like as she put it on.

Different splotches of different kinds of makeup could be seen dotted around her face as she appeared to be getting ready to blend it all in.

That Story was followed by a several Stories-long post by Karine where she talked about the weather outside being hot as she sat on her porch and let 90 Day fans see the neighborhood that lay in front of her.

In the video, Karine’s makeup looked complete. She was wearing the same shirt in both posts.

Karine shared posts that featured her before and after makeup look. Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

Karine Martins and Paul Staehle’s children are no longer in their custody

After Paul and Karine’s firstborn son Pierre was listed as missing after a CPS worker didn’t find him where he was supposed to be taken into custody.

It turned out that Pierre was with Paul and he brought him back to sort out the situation after he was listed as missing. Paul released statements saying that because Karine launched domestic violence accusations against him and Karine has been charged with domestic violence herself, their children were taken away.

Paul also revealed that his parents, who had been taking care of the children, were also deemed unfit. Paul announced that both Pierre and his other son Ethan were up for adoption but that he hoped to regain custody soon.

To watch a summary of the escalation of events regarding Paul and Karine’s custody situation, Monsters & Critics has made a video update you can check out below.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.