Karine Martins refutes claim that Paul Staehle broke her cellphone, says it happened during a ‘disagreement’

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast members Paul Staehle and Karine Martins rank as one of the most controversial couples in the show’s history. It seems like every week, the pair go through a dramatic fight and then they break up only to find their way back together again.

Furthermore, thanks to Paul’s affinity for social media, every single thing is shared on Instagram for the world to see and last week he took aim at one of Karine’s associates, Tali.

Paul blasted Tali — who was helping Karine with her social media ads — and claimed that she was taking advantage of Karine and was taking his wife’s money.

He later claimed that Tali had fully taken over access to Karine’s Instagram account, that is until another woman joined the conversation and blasted the TLC star.

The woman shared a message and called out Paul after she saw his post. She claimed that Paul was crazy and controlling and that he had broken Karine’s phone.

Karine Martins defends Paul Staehle

As if the drama between the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars wasn’t confusing enough, Karine has now spoken about the phone.

Initially, she refuted Paul’s claim and even apologized to Tali after her husband blasted her on social media, but then things changed.

Karine is no longer working with Tali — now her family is helping her with social media. She also refuted the claim that Paul broke her phone and noted that it was an accident.

She posted a message on Instagram and revealed that the device broke during a disagreement between her and her husband.

“In the middle of the disagreement, I ended up dropping my cell phone and thus breaking it leaving me a little absent with you. But don’t worry tomorrow my new cell phone arrives…”

“This note is to clarify some messages that were sent to me saying that Paul had broken cell phone. Sorry for the misunderstand

What’s going on with Paul and Karine?

There seems to always be drama with Paul and Karine lately and just about all of it has been extreme.

It seems something major happened between the couple at some point because when Karine took to Instagram to apologize to Tali, the mom-of-two was actually in tears in her video. But as of now, it’s not clear what the disagreement was about and surprisingly, Paul has not shared those details.

For now, things appear to be fine once again between Karine and Paul, and they may even have plans to expand their family — if Paul’s recent post is anything to go by. For now, we’re keeping a very close eye on these two.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.