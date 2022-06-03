Karen Landry-Williams gets dolled up for date night

Karen Landry prepares for a date with Miles Williams. Pic credit: @k.lan1/Instagram

Married at First Sight Season 11 star Karen Landry-Williams is still going strong with her husband, Miles Williams.

The couple continues to enjoy date nights, and recently, Karen gave followers a view of her date night style.

Karen put her beauty on display as she got dolled up for her time with Miles.

Karen Landry-Williams flaunts date night beauty

Karen Landry-Williams took to Instagram to show how she transforms and turns up the heat for date night.

Karen posed all-natural with no makeup and her curls in a bun at the start of the video.

She showed off her hair extensions before installing them and then cut to the final results of her date night look.

Karen went sultry with a skin-baring, neutral-toned top featuring an open back. She paired the top with jeans and accessorized the look with gold earrings.

Known for rocking various hairstyles, Karen showed off her hair extensions with loose waves. Karen gave her followers a view of her effortless hair from every angle, promoting the hair extension brand Ardor Hair Co.

Karen began her caption by writing, “Date night ready 💚 I can’t wait to eat 😆.”

Karen Landry’s fans react to her cute date night look

Karen’s fans and followers loved the final results of Karen’s date night hair and ensemble.

One follower commented, “Miles better not be taking u to the Olive Garden Karen lol. This look deserves a 3 course meal.”

Another commented, “Love this look.”

Karen’s fellow MAFS stars also showed up in the comments to compliment Karen’s style.

Married at First Sight Season 13 star and proud fashionista Myrla Feria wrote, “Okayyyyy she cute cute.”

Karen’s Married at First Sight Season 11 co-star Amani commented, “Oooh yes ma’am!”

Pic credit: @k.lan1/Instagram

Karen is known to be one of the most fashionable members of Married at First Sight, and Miles even teased that Karen’s sense of style helped sway his decision on Decision Day.

Karen didn’t have an instant attraction or comfort with Miles when they first married, causing Miles to have to be extra patient as Karen slowly but surely fell for him.

Miles and Karen struggled to find a spark until late in the experiment, so on Decision Day, Miles admitted he wasn’t sure if he should say yes or no to staying married.

However, Karen showed up on Decision Day in a gorgeous orange dress and dolled up makeup, and Miles shared that seeing her in her glowing ensemble helped influence him to say yes on Decision Day.

Now, Karen and Miles are still going strong in their marriage and keeping the spark alive with date nights.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.