Kardashian critics are calling out Khloe Kardashian’s lip filler: ‘Her lips might be worse than Kylie’s’

Khloe Kardashian might need to stay off the internet today because she’s getting blasted online over her appearance.

Kardashian critics have noticed something strange with Khloe’s lips, and they’re trying to figure out if she had something new done.

Some people are also comparing the 39-year-old to her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who’s known for her oversized pout.

Kylie’s lips have been the subject of conversation for years after they dramatically transformed when she was just a teenager.

At first, she denied getting fillers but eventually admitted to the world’s worst-kept secret.

However, now it’s Khloe who’s being called out for going overboard with her lips.

Kardashian Critics call out Khloe Kardashian for overdone lip fillers

This is not the first time that Khloe has been called out for overdoing her lips and it likely won’t be the last.

2024 has just started, but Khloe is already getting a heavy dose of criticism.

This time it’s a fresh-faced photo of the mom of two with her hair pulled back and clad in oversized sunglasses that’s causing a stir online.

After the image was posted on Reddit, users had a lot to say about Khloe’s lips.

“Honestly, her lips might be worse than Kylie’s,” said one commenter.

“Something is definitely off with her top lip. The way it sorta curls upwards is weird,” said someone else.

Critics reasoned that the fillers in Khloe’s lips have moved–a term known as migration– which explains their odd appearance.

One person said, “I hate seeing their filler migration… It is just so ugly… why do they keep getting fillers when they look like that in the mirror.”

Another commenter said, “Dude do we know the health risks of fillers over the long term? All that migration can’t be good.”

Pic credit: r/KUWTKsnark/Reddit

Khloe Kardashian is ignoring the drama as she celebrates the New Year

Meanwhile, Khloe is not paying any attention to the chatter about her appearance as she’s too busy soaking up 2024 with her kids.

The Kardashian star’s latest Instagram post included a slew of photos from her family trip to Deer Valley, where they rang in the new year.

The snaps showed the Good American co-founder posing with Tatum and True and it seems she was on aunty duties as well.

We spotted Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope enjoying their time in the snow with Aunty Khloe.

“Deer Valley NYE 2023! Hello 2024!! Happy, healthy, blessed, and magical love wishes ✨,” she captioned the post.

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus.