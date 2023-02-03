90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass has proven herself to be quite the fashionista, and her fans are here for it.

The 30-year-old TLC star has amassed thousands of followers on social media since her appearance during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

Kara often shares her outfit choices with her fans and followers, and earlier this week, she showed them what she wore to a business appointment.

Taking to Instagram, Kara looked fantastic as she recorded herself while getting dressed, as a remix of the song I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do) by Daryl Hall & John Oates played over the video.

Kara began wearing a white sports bra as she zipped up her faux leather pants in a chocolate brown hue. Next, she added a white button-down shirt before layering an oversized, off-white V-neck sweater vest over top.

She adjusted her collar and tucked the shirt in to hide the hem, and sported a pair of off-white ankle booties. For her accessories, Kara added a pair of white chandelier earrings to pull the look together.

Showing off her chic new bob, Kara wore her hair parted in the center, straight, and down, showing her fans she can transform into a business-chic look in just minutes.

“GRWM + featuring shades of nude 🤌🏼✨,” read Kara’s caption on the post.

In her Stories, Kara, a realtor in Virginia, noted that she wore the outfit to a listing appointment. She shared another photo of herself, along with a link to shop her look, noting that her pants are very affordable.

Kara’s pants are the High-Rise Faux Leather Tapered Ankle Pants from A New Day, sold at Target. Regularly $30, they’re currently on sale for $25.50 and are still available in the dark brown color she wore in select sizes only, as they seem to be a popular item.

The sweater vest Kara chose is from Amazon. The Viottiset Women’s Oversized V Neck Knit Sweater Vest Tunic Sleeveless Pullover Top is also currently on sale. Normally priced at $45.99, Kara’s fans can snag the versatile vest for just $26.39.

Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Kara, who has become a trendsetter with her keen sense of fashion, shares many of her outfit choices on her LikeToKnowIt (LTK) site, where she describes her style range as “low-cost to lavish.”

Kara has become a successful social media influencer

In addition to her multi-faceted work as a realtor, balloon artist, performer, Latin dancer, singer, model, and professional host, Kara recently put her social media following to good use.

As a social media influencer, Kara recently plugged ColonBroom, a “high-fiber dietary supplement that helps you feel more satiated and supports your appetite and weight control.”

Last month, Kara shared a Reel to IG promoting the product by telling her followers that she has used ColonBroom to get her system “back to normal” after giving birth to her and her husband Guillermo Rojer’s son, Nicolas (Nico).

Kara provided the code KARA10 for her followers to get 10% off ColonBroom on their website, where they’re currently running an end-of-winter sale.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.