90 Day Fiance alum Kara Bass is on a roll as she continues to bring fashion inspiration to her fans.

Kara’s keen sense of style is apparent on social media, where she has accrued hundreds of thousands of faithful followers.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her latest up-to-the-minute ensemble.

The red-haired beauty snapped a full-length mirror selfie, sharing her outfit of the day in her Story.

Kara opted for a black vest with a V-neckline paired with a light gray miniskirt with ruffled detailing along the edge and across the asymmetrical hem.

The 30-year-old new mom’s outfit was the perfect choice for casual weekdays at the office or running errands and showed just enough skin to complement Kara’s incredible post-baby figure.

Kara Bass shares her weekday outfit inspiration with 90 Day Fiance fans

She added a pair of chunky black boots to her ensemble and accessorized her look with dangly earrings and a simple gold ring.

Kara parted her hair in the center and wore it down, showcasing her sleek new bob. Her blue-tipped French manicure also added the perfect pop of color to the ensemble.

Kara modeled her mid-week outfit of the day. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

“I have this vest in black too!” she captioned the photo, also including a link to her top.

Kara was clad in Viottiset’s oversized V-neck Tunic Sleeveless Pullover Top. The sweater vest is sold on Amazon.com, is available in 32 colors and patterns, and comes in sizes S through XL. It’s currently on sale for $33.99.

Kara’s followers on Instagram have grown accustomed to her sharing her flair for fashion. With her massive following on the social media platform, Kara has partnered with several brands as a successful influencer.

Kara is a Mixtiles partner

Earlier this month, Kara announced her partnership with Mixtiles. The company offers framed photos that stick to any wall without leaving any damage and can be reused and rearranged.

Kara posed from her Virginia home to advertise the brand, showing off her and her husband Guillermo Rojer’s own collection of Mixtiles on their walls.

Kara recently partnered with Mixtiles. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

“So easy!” Kara said of the product. “Just peek and stick!” She also provided her followers with a code to receive 10 free Mixtiles when they purchase 10 and another to receive 50 percent off their purchase.

Kara partnered with FabFitFun and Mommy Made Encapsulation

Another brand that Kara has teamed up with is FabFitFun. The company delivers boxes filled with their customers’ favorite home goods, fashion, wellness, and beauty products.

Kara promoted FabFitFun and Mommy Made Encapsulation. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Since giving birth to her son Nico in November, Kara has also utilized another company’s services. She advertised Mommy Made Encapsulation, which has been used by stars such as Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Brittany Cartwright.

“Still taking my placenta pills,” Kara wrote, tagging the company. She also shared photos of each of her pills and what they contained, including Vitamin C complex and Omega-3s.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.