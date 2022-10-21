Kara Bass shows off incredible pregnant body in swimsuit photoshoot courtesy of husband Guillermo Rojer

Kara posed for a maternity photoshoot during a babymoon with her husband Guillermo. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass showed off her sensational physique in a photoshoot conducted by her husband, Guillermo Rojer.

Kara may be preparing to welcome her and Guillermo’s first child in several weeks, but she isn’t letting that slow her down when it comes to looking sexy.

Not one to shy away from showing off her baby bump and her keen fashion sense, Kara recently took to Instagram to share a Reel which she captioned, “How did he do?!✨🥹 Seeing myself through the lens of how you see me is truly an honor.”

She continued, “@guillermorojer thank you for being so willing to try new things with me. I love you. I think we can start a photography business now 😅✨”

In the video, words played across the screen, reading, “I asked my husband to photograph me on our babymoon and these are the results…”

Guillermo’s photography skills proved to be impressive as photos of Kara clad in a hunter-green swimsuit appeared as she posed on their terrace from their recent babymoon trip to Puerto Rico.

Guillermo Rojer captures Kara Bass’ pregnancy beauty in babymoon photoshoot

For the first shot, Kara posed with one leg extended with the other bent as she sat on the stairs outside, placing one arm behind her head. The greenery, hammock, and patio furniture perfectly complemented the color of her plunging swimsuit, letting her baby bump take center stage.

In another shot, Kara stood up, arching her back against a wall as she placed one hand over her head and the other to her side, popping one leg as she gazed into the camera at her husband.

Kara sat upright on the stairs in the next shot, placing both arms behind herself and extending one leg as she gave another serious gaze to the lens. The last shot depicted Kara standing inside the doorway of the terrace as she stood on her tippy-toes, the shadows accentuating her pregnancy curves.

Guillermo received plenty of positive feedback for his photography skills, as Kara’s post received over 15,000 likes, and hundreds more praised her husband in the comments section.

90 Day Fiance cast, fans praise Guillermo’s photography skills

Kara and Guillermo’s Season 9 castmate, Jibri Bell, gushed, “Give this man a raise!!! Let’s go @guillermorojer 📷 🔥🔥🔥” Kara agreed and replied, “for real.. he did so well.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 1 alum Cortney Reardanz commented that she loved the photoshoot as well as Kara’s swimsuit, which she found at Target.

Another one of Kara’s followers complimented Guillermo: “He understood the assignment lol.” Again, Kara praised her husband’s efforts, replying, “1,000% 😍 was so happy with how they turned out.”

It’s only a matter of weeks now before Kara and Guillermo become first-time parents, and as Kara put it, Guillermo will make “the best daddy.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.