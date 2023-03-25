Kara Bass sported a sexy new hairstyle and showed her 90 Day Fiance Season 9 castmate some love while she was at it.

90 Day Fiance viewers have come to recognize Kara’s red bob as her signature hairstyle.

However, the TLC fan favorite switched up her shoulder-length ‘do for a long and sleek look, and she totally rocked it.

To kick off the weekend, Kara recorded herself in her bathroom, donning a ponytail from Miona Beauty. Her former co-star, Miona Bell, owns the brand.

Kara stood in front of her bathroom mirror to record the Instagram Story video. The reality TV beauty was clad in a simple black bodysuit with spaghetti straps and a pair of jeans. She accessorized with some fun dangle earrings, and her makeup was flawless, as usual, with winged liner and a bronzed glow.

She turned to the side to show off her long ponytail, letting it swing and sway as she struck several poses.

“Guys, I can’t,” Kara told her followers. Kara busted a dance move as she ad-libbed some lyrics, “I am living, and it is giving!”

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass is feeling like a new woman in a Miona Beauty ponytail

Text over the video read, “I love a hair moment and this pony is giving! Ugh!”

Kara noted that her ponytail finally arrived in the mail, and she loves it. Kara told her fans they could “catch her in the streets” with all of her new hair.

Next, the Virginia-based realtor showed off her ponytail with some wavy texture. “Not Kara with volume. Not Kara with texture, okay?” Kara said before breaking into song and dance once again, unable to contain her excitement.

Kara tagged Miona and her ponytail collection in the video, captioning it, “Not Kara with the textureeee. It’s [a] whole alter ego.”

Kara isn’t the first 90 Day Fiance star to rep Miona’s brand — her other castmate, Thais Ramone, has sported both a smooth and a braided ponytail from the line for a date night, as well as for a casual day of shopping.

Kara launches Leona Curated Jewelry and a YouTube channel dedicated to her singing

While Miona has found much success with Miona Beauty, Kara has done the same as a social media influencer and business owner herself.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kara announced the launch of her online jewelry store, Leona Curated Jewelry. The line will feature unique, timeless, and chic pieces personally chosen by Kara.

In addition to her jewelry collection, Kara has been working to spread the word about her vocal talents.

She recently launched her YouTube channel, @karaleona_sings, where she’s accumulated 190 subscribers. Kara belts out some of her favorite cover songs on the channel, including music from Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, and Etta James, to name a few.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.