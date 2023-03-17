90 Day Fiance Season 9 alum Kara Bass proved she could get in touch with her dowdy “raccoon” side and rock her sexy side.

Since her time on TLC, Kara has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

With her flair for fashion, natural beauty, and a multitude of talents, it’s easy to see why.

Kara showcased one of her many talents — her sense of humor — in her latest Instagram post.

In the Reel, Kara began with a sultry pose as she was clad in a silky pale pink robe and thigh-high pantyhose. Kara’s black bra peeked out from underneath her robe as she mouthed the lyrics to the song I Am Woman by Emmy Meli.

Kara showed off her sassy side as she struck several sexy poses near a doorway before the video abruptly shifted. In the second half of the video, Kara was clad in a tie-dyed sweatshirt with the hood pulled over her head.

The new mom held a bag of Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies in her hands as she lip-synced a voiceover, saying, “I’m like a raccoon in the garage.”

In a span of 12 hours, Kara accumulated over 1,000 likes on the post. Some of her 215,000 followers headed to the comments to relate to Kara’s video.