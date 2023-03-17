News

Kara Bass shows off both sides of her personality, says she can ‘do both’


Kara Bass records an IG Story March 2023
Kara snaps a gorgeous bathroom selfie. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

90 Day Fiance Season 9 alum Kara Bass proved she could get in touch with her dowdy “raccoon” side and rock her sexy side.

Since her time on TLC, Kara has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

With her flair for fashion, natural beauty, and a multitude of talents, it’s easy to see why.

Kara showcased one of her many talents — her sense of humor — in her latest Instagram post.

In the Reel, Kara began with a sultry pose as she was clad in a silky pale pink robe and thigh-high pantyhose. Kara’s black bra peeked out from underneath her robe as she mouthed the lyrics to the song I Am Woman by Emmy Meli.

Kara showed off her sassy side as she struck several sexy poses near a doorway before the video abruptly shifted. In the second half of the video, Kara was clad in a tie-dyed sweatshirt with the hood pulled over her head.

The new mom held a bag of Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies in her hands as she lip-synced a voiceover, saying, “I’m like a raccoon in the garage.”

In a span of 12 hours, Kara accumulated over 1,000 likes on the post. Some of her 215,000 followers headed to the comments to relate to Kara’s video.

90 Day Fiance viewers appreciate Kara Bass’ relatable sense of humor

“Mom life be like …….. 😭😂. There’s gotta be a balance lol,” wrote one of Kara’s fans who appreciated her humor.

Brazilian social media star Caro Viee penned, “Hahahahahhahahahaha,” while another Instagram user commented, “🤣🤣🤣I’m a little of both 😂😂😂. Love this playful side of you. ❤️❤️❤️.”

kara bass' instagram users comment on her reel
Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Others showed their appreciation for Kara’s playful side and related to her humorous share.

One of Kara’s followers related to her post, writing, “I’m the raccoon always hahaha 🤣.”

Kara certainly wears more than one hat — in addition to being a new mom to her and her husband Guillermo Rojer’s son, Nico, she’s also a realtor and has found success online as an influencer.

Kara shares how she fits cardio into her busy schedule

Prior to her life as a booked and busy mom, Kara worked as a professional singer and Latin dancer.

In 2016, she showcased some of her talents when she competed in the New Zealand World Latin Dance Cup.

When she finds the time these days, Kara still likes to dance for fun and to get a good workout. In a recent Instagram Story, she told her followers that she attended a local Latin dance night.

“For me, it’s not only so much fun because I’ve been an avid dancer for the majority of my life at this point, but also, it is such good cardio,” Kara said. “Let me tell you something: you dance three Marc Anthony salsas back to back, your a** is getting more cardio than, like, your gym regimen, I swear.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.

