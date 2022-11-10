Kara Bass poses in plunging maternity swimsuit as she awaits the birth of her baby

Kara looked stunning in a plunging swimsuit as she reflected on impending motherhood. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass is nearing the end of her pregnancy, and before she knows it, she’ll be a first-time mom.

Kara is expecting her first child with her Venezuelan-born husband, Guillermo Rojer.

Although she’s due this month, Kara isn’t letting that slow her down when sharing her fashionable side with her social media followers.

Kara recently reflected on becoming a mom and the emotions she’s been experiencing as she anticipates motherhood. She shared her thoughts along with a carousel post on Instagram.

The red-headed beauty posed in a dark green, one-piece swimsuit for the photos, seemingly taken during her and Guillermo’s recent babymoon to Puerto Rico.

Kara’s gorgeous green swimsuit complemented the lush green plants and terrace furniture behind her as she cradled her baby bump. Kara showed off her dazzling smile in the second slide and gave a closed-mouth smile to the camera in the last photo.

In the caption, Kara admitted that her emotions have “shifted” as she looks forward to welcoming her and Guillermo’s first-born child.

“My emotions regarding this next chapter in our lives is shifting from things like ‘Are we ready?’ And ‘Can we do this?’ to pure excitement and joy,” she wrote.

She added, “Being a Mother is something I’ve always wanted and now that it’s almost here, feels even better than I could’ve ever imagined. I’m so proud of us @guillermorojer.”

90 Day Fiance star Kara is a multi-talented artist

Kara and Guillermo have both showcased their artistic sides. During their appearance in Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Kara was introduced as a balloon artist, and recently, Guillermo showed off his photography skills during their babymoon.

Since their time on 90 Day Fiance, Kara has delved into other career paths. She touts her skills as a host, singer, Latin dancer, and real estate agent in her home state of Virginia.

On her YouTube channel, Kara showcased some of her vocal talents from a performance in 2018. She also showed off her impressive dance skills in another YouTube video where she competed with a partner in the New Zealand World Latin Dance Cup 2016, proving that she has many talents.

