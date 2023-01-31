90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass doesn’t need to be in full glam to look amazing.

The TLC star is back to the grind after welcoming her and Guillermo Rojer’s first child, their son, Nicolas Antonio (Nico).

Kara recently recorded herself as she was getting ready for the day and shared it on her Instagram Stories with her 208,000 followers.

In the video, shot from her bathroom, Kara donned a white button-down shirt, which she wore unbuttoned, with a nude-colored bra underneath, showcasing her toned abs.

Kara paired her top with dark-washed jeans and went makeup-free for the recording, showing off her glowing complexion and chic new bob.

As she held her phone with one hand to record herself, Kara played with her hair and tilted her head as she stared into the camera before flashing a smile.

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass showcases natural beauty

Kara’s caption for the short video read, “It’s giving 4th grade Kara realness lol iykyk.”

Kara’s video proved that she looks fantastic, whether she’s glammed up or fresh-faced. Her natural beauty has helped her with her work as a model.

Kara has a diverse resume

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kara is a body positivity advocate. The red-headed stunner recently shared a throwback maternity photo in which she posed alongside several other beauties to promote body positivity.

Before her time on 90 Day Fiance, when viewers were introduced to her during Season 9, Kara worked in a multitude of careers. She did some modeling work, including both fashion and swimwear, and worked as a performer, host, Latin dancer, singer, and balloon artist.

Kara has promoted several brands as a model, including GiGi Bikinis, Uniko, Francesca’s, Charlotte Russe, and Ashanti Swimwear.

The Virginia native highlights some of her work as a performer both on her Instagram and her YouTube channel, @karabass3263.

One of Kara’s Latin dance performances was featured at the New Zealand World Latin Dance Cup in 2016, where she competed in the Amateur Salsa Soloist Division.

Kara’s DirectMe page has links to her YouTube videos, her real estate page, and her Instagram page, and her fans can request a video message for $50, which she boasts is “perfect for birthdays or just to make someone’s day.”

These days, Kara works for Keller Williams as a realtor in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she, Guillermo, and Nico currently reside.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.