Kara Bass is ready for some showings in leg-baring miniskirt

90 Day Fiance alum Kara Bass showed us how to properly mix business with pleasure with her latest outfit.

Kara is always impressing her fans and followers with her keen sense of style.

The former reality TV star works full-time as a realtor and, in her latest selfie, proved that you can still have fun with fashion while taking care of business.

Ahead of showing some clients some properties, Kara snapped a selfie that she uploaded to her Instagram Story, showing off her outfit for the day.

The petite red-head paired a crisp white button-down blouse with a denim miniskirt for a business-meets-sexy vibe.

Kara buttoned her blouse all the way and rolled up the sleeves, tucking it into her skirt to accentuate her snatched waistline, and paired her look with some sleek pearl-encrusted flats in a shimmery champagne color.

Kara Bass is sexy, stylish, and sophisticated for a day of showing houses

The new mom wore her shoulder-length hair down in a side part and added some small hoop earrings, a delicate bracelet, and gold rings to add a little oomph to her professional look.

The length, frayed hem, and asymmetrical stitching on Kara’s skirt showed off just the right amount of her shapely legs for her daytime business attire.

Kara’s caption for the snap read, “Let’s show some houses folk 🏡.”

Kara has become a successful businesswoman since her time on 90 Day Fiance

Not only is Kara a full-time mom and real estate agent in her native Virginia, but the stylish reality TV alum also works as a social media influencer and performer.

Kara is a FabFitFun partner, has worked as a professional singer and dancer who is looking to produce her own album, and most recently launched her own jewelry line, Leona Curated Jewelry.

Kara’s handmade jewelry line features “individually curated pieces” crafted by female designers and is hypoallergenic and tarnish-free. Customers can choose from bracelets, necklaces, and earrings ranging in price from $36 to $150.

“At Leona, sourcing quality goods is a lifestyle,” Kara’s website bio reads. “The items we curate in our store are handpicked from a range of quality manufacturers including brands that are eco-friendly, women owned, made in the States, small batch and handmade.”

Kara’s professional success can only go up from here, too — her Leona Curated Jewelry Instagram page has already amassed over 2,500 followers since its launch in April 2023 and looks to be well on its way to becoming a lucrative business endeavor.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.