Like many couples worldwide, 90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass and her husband, Guillermo Rojer, are gearing up for a romantic weekend together.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Kara shared some fashion inspiration to celebrate the holiday centered around love and romance.

Kara’s fashionable try-ons have become popular among her 209,000 Instagram followers, and her latest was no exception.

The 90 Day Fiance Season 9 star’s latest GRWM video came in the form of an Instagram Reel.

The new mom showed off her attire for a “Vday Dinner” with Guillermo.

Kara was clad in the Legally Perfect Ribbed Midi Dress by Fashion Nova — which retails for $49.99 on their site and is currently sold out — featuring an off-shoulder design and long sleeves with ostrich feather cuffs.

Kara Bass is pretty in pink for a Valentine’s Dinner GRWM

The red-headed beauty wowed her fans and followers as she struck several poses while modeling her elegant garb. Kara added a pair of transparent heels with a pointed toe and glittery white ankle straps to take her look to the next level.

The TLC star’s makeup was perfection, with a bright pink lip to match her dress and shimmery eyeshadow to add some sparkle to her vibe.

Kara’s black manicure was the perfect nail polish shade to complement the bubblegum pink color of her dress, and she wore her sleek bob parted in the center with voluminous, face-framing waves.

As she blew kisses and approached the camera at the end of the video, Guillermo made a cameo appearance, sharing how he feels about recording Instagram Reels by flipping the bird and getting a laugh out of his wife.

Kara captioned her Reel, “GRWM+Valentines Day Dinner ft. Guillermo 💕🤣✨ incase you were wondering how he feels about Instagram 2 questions: would you wear this? & does your man also dislike IG? 😂✨😅,” and added a slew of hashtags related to 90 Day Fiance, Valentine’s Day, and her Fashion Nova find.

Kara has capitalized on her 90 Day Fiance fame as a successful social media influencer

Before her debut on the hit TLC show 90 Day Fiance, Kara worked various jobs. She worked as a balloon artist when she was introduced to 90 Day Fiance audiences, but before that, she worked as a professional Latin dancer, host, model, and singer.

These days, Kara is a licensed realtor in Virginia and recently capitalized on her social media presence as an influencer.

Kara’s fans appreciate her sophisticated sense of fashion, which is always up-to-the-minute, sexy, and tasteful. She shares her fashion favorites on her LikeToKnowIt site, describing her style as “From low-cost to lavish.”

Not only does Kara share her favorite articles of clothing, but she also helps her fans find makeup and skincare products.

Kara stays looking fantastic with a bevy of high-end skincare products. Some of her go-to products include Tula’s purifying face cleanser, Supergoop! sunscreen and Lancome’s Advanced Genefique Face Serum.

Kara is also a big fan of the Korean beauty line Laneige, which touts itself as “true Hydration Experts.” Laneige is endorsed by the brand’s ambassador, Sydney Sweeney, who has called their products a “game-changer” for her skin.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.