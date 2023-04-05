90 Day Fiance Season 9 star Kara Bass showed herself some love and looked amazing in the process.

Since filming for TLC, Kara has gained quite a following on social media.

Many of Kara’s posts these days center around her flair for fashion, and her fans aren’t complaining.

Although her latest Instagram Reel wasn’t exactly a try-on haul or GRWM video, she still showcased her incredible fashion sense while sharing a love affirmation aimed at herself.

Kara posed in her usual spot in front of her full-length mirror to film her latest IG Reel. The reality TV star looked amazing in a silky white crop top that tied together in the center to reveal her incredible post-baby body.

Kara paired her top with a green curve-hugging midi skirt featuring a thigh-high slit and ruching detailing. The 30-year-old mom of one added a pair of brown strappy heels to complete her ensemble.

Kara Bass shows herself some love and says she’s ‘obsessed’ with herself

She went for an elegant look, securing her red hair in a sleek updo, adding some pearl drop earrings, and sporting flawless makeup with defined brows and lashes, winged liner, and a pop of color on her berry-hued lips.

As Kara struck a pose in her sexy outfit, she lip-synced a voiceover playing in the background, which said, “Me? Obsessed with me? Yes. Yes, I am, b***h,” while text over the video repeated the words.

Kara captioned her post, “Can’t love someone else until you love yourself they say ✨ do you guys agree?! #selflove #selfcare #love #loveaffirmations #90dayfiance #90dayfiancé #90daypillowtalk.”

Kara didn’t note whether she was headed out in her glam look or just gussied up to record the video, but her schedule certainly keeps her busy. In addition to caring for her 5-month-old son, Nico, Kara is also a bit of a jack of all trades.

Kara has become a realtor and social media influencer since her time on 90 Day Fiance

Her large following on social media has helped propel her side hustle as a social media influencer. In addition, she’s been plugging her vocal talents in the hopes of producing her own album and recently announced the upcoming launch of her jewelry brand, Leona Curated Jewelry.

Aside from social media and entertainment endeavors, Kara is also a licensed real estate agent with Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville in her home state of Virginia.

On her Instagram page dedicated to her career as a realtor, Kara says, “My name is Kara and I am a real estate agent servicing Charlottesville and the surrounding areas of Central Virginia.”

“As a Charlottesville native, I am so proud to share my city with you. Whether a prospective buyer or seller, I can help navigate your real estate journey 🏡.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.