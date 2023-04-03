90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass can multitask with style and authority.

Since her time on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Kara has become a mom and a realtor, so her schedule is packed.

However, Kara doesn’t let that stop her from taking time to look her best and share her fashion finds with her fans and followers on Instagram.

Such was the case as Kara showed off yet another stylish outfit she wore to tackle a day full of realtor duties.

Recording a try-on Reel on Instagram, Kara transformed her look from comfy to chic for a day at the office.

Kara began the recording, which was set to the song Me Gustas Tu by Manu Chao, clad in a rose-colored cropped PJ set and beige slides.

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass shares her realtor style inspiration

Kara struck several poses and danced along to the music before spinning around to reveal her classy ensemble.

The red-haired beauty paired a silky navy-hued V-neck top with sleek white pleated pants with a wide leg. She paired her outfit with some strappy brown leather sandals and added a pair of stylish sunglasses to top off her look.

Kara’s bob was parted on the side and smoothed into a lustrous straight style highlighting her natural beauty. Kara’s makeup was flawless, with a berry-colored lip and winged eyeliner.

To end the video, Kara placed one hand in her pants pocket and flashed a peace sign to the camera with a big smile as she headed off to handle business.

“Doing realtor things today. I love LOVE a crisp white pant. Who is with me?!” read the accompanying caption.

As is usually the case, Kara’s video was well-received, with more than 5,000 likes. Hundreds more flocked to the comments to gush over Kara’s look, while others debated the law of fashion that states one shouldn’t wear white pants after Labor Day.

Kara defends wearing white pants any time of the year

One of Kara’s followers noted their boss forbids them from wearing white trousers in the winter. “She says it’s a summer pant,” they added.

If you ask Kara, however, she would say there’s nothing wrong with sporting white pants this time of year.

“I mean, that’s a very traditional way of thinking,” Kara replied. “And tell her it’s spring.”

Kara thinks it’s fine to wear white pants whenever she chooses. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Although Kara didn’t provide the link to her blouse or her white pants, she did link her pink sweatsuit. In the first half of her video, Kara was sporting the QWZNDZGR Women’s Long Sleeve Crop Top and Pants Pajama Set from Walmart.com.

It’s available in 16 colors, comes in sizes S through 2XL, and is priced at $46.99.

Kara promotes the YouGov app

In addition to sharing her favorite fashion finds on her LTK website, Kara also has stepped up her social media influencer game. She’s previously repped brands such as FabFitFun and ColonBroom and recently advertised YouGov.

In a recent Instagram Story video, seen above, Kara told her followers that although she works in real estate, she isn’t as busy since giving birth to her son, Nico.

“How I fill some gaps in my free time, especially when the baby’s napping, is to do surveys on YouGov,” Kara said before explaining what YouGov is.

“So, YouGov is an app that you log into, and then you take surveys on pop culture, politics, products you’re using, brands, all kinds of stuff. And they’ll pay you to give your opinion on those things.”

Kara told her fans that she uses YouGov as a way to earn some extra cash as a side hustle. Next, she demonstrated how to navigate the app to find available paid surveys and polls to earn points toward gift cards from retailers such as CVS, DoorDash, and GameStop.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.