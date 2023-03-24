Kara Bass is a stylish ‘baddie’ for girls’ night out

90 Day Fiance Season 9 alum Kara Bass is at the top of her game as she continues to wow her fans with her flair for fashion.

Kara shared how she transformed her look from drab to fab for a weeknight girls’ night out.

The 30-year-old reality TV star posted a Reel on Instagram as she swapped out sweats and a t-shirt for a sexy and chic vibe.

Kara’s video began with her clad in tie-dyed sweatpants, a white t-shirt, comfy slides, and her hair secured in a headband.

A voiceover played in the background, saying, “And when I come back, I will be a baddie.”

As the image switched over, Kara tossed her former outfit to reveal her new one, and it was fabulous. The voiceover and the text over the video changed, too, to read, “She’s back.”

Kara Bass brings her fashion A-game in a crop top and flared pants for a girls’ night out

Kara opted for a cream blazer paired with olive green corduroy pants with a flared bootcut and frayed hem. She added a cream crop top under the blazer and brown strappy heels to elevate her look.

Kara styled her shoulder-length locks into voluminous waves with a side part and added a pair of gold hoop earrings to accessorize. Her makeup was perfection, with rosy cheeks, winged liner, and a berry-colored lip.

The accompanying caption on Kara’s post read, “Came back a whole baddie 🔥🔥🔥 it’s another Friday after a girls night Thursday.. do you do girls nights?! And what do you guys do?”

In just eight hours, Kara’s post accumulated nearly 1,000 likes.

Kara’s 216,000 IG followers look forward to her fashion-inspiration posts. Her large following has allowed her to become a successful social media influencer.

Kara’s 90 Day Fiance popularity has bolstered her social media influencer status

Kara has partnered with brands such as ColonBroom, Power Swabs, and FabFitFun. Customers who subscribe to FabFitFun can receive their favorite lifestyle products and brands at up to 70% off.

Among some of the items in Kara’s FabFitFun order from a recent Instagram post were a Jonathan Adler bedside carafe set, Necessaire body serum, and Fekkai root-lifting volume spray.

Kara gave her followers a 20% off code to use when they order their first customizable seasonal boxes full of full-sized products.

Most recently, Kara made an exciting announcement — she is capitalizing on her fashion sense and launching her own online jewelry store, Leona Curated Jewelry.

The company will be open for business on April 24 and will feature unique, timeless, and chic pieces that Kara curated herself.

Leona Curated Jewelry says of its line, “A stylish place serving your jewelry needs. Whether you’re searching for a special occasion piece or something to wear every day we have curated the perfect jewelry for you.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.