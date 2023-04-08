90 Day Fiance beauty Kara Bass cooled off with a day at the river and looked amazing in her summer weather attire.

Leave it to Kara to look like a million bucks in an ordinary one-piece swimsuit and biker shorts.

Kara did exactly that in one of her latest Instagram posts, once again proving how she’s amassed hundreds of thousands of followers with her up-to-the-minute style.

Kara took advantage of the warmer temperatures in Virginia this week and enjoyed some time near the water.

In the first slide of her Instagram carousel post, Kara grabbed onto a tree as she struck a pose near the river. She popped one leg and gazed at the ground with a smile, showing off her shapely post-baby physique.

Kara further accentuated her curves in the second slide, which saw the red-headed stunner turned away from the camera.

90 Day Fiance stunner Kara Bass wows her fans with her ‘river babe’ look

Clad in a one-piece swimsuit and biker shorts, Kara appeared to get ready to reach down for something on the dirt below her. Kara was barefoot and didn’t wear any accessories for the outdoor photo sesh — instead, Kara’s curvaceous figure stole the show.

Kara tagged her location in Charlottesville, Virginia, and captioned her photos, “River Days ✨🦦 idk about you guys but this warm weather makes me want to be outside constantly #riverbabe #riverdays #warmwerather #90dayfiance #90dayfiancé #90daypillowtalk.”

Kara’s post was well-received, with over 8,100 likes. As is typically the case, many of her followers rushed to the comments section to ask Kara to link her outfit details. However, Kara’s ensemble was a mixture of brands from a few years ago, so she wasn’t able to add it to her LTK site.

Kara shares her outfit details. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Kara’s company, Leona Curated Jewelry, launches later this month

It’s no secret that Kara has an eye for fashion, so it wasn’t a surprise when she recently announced the upcoming launch of her jewelry line, Leona Curated Jewelry.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kara made the exciting announcement last month. Although the company isn’t up and running quite yet, Kara shared some of the pieces available for purchase later this month.

The Tappered Baguette Huggie Hoop earrings feature a classic hoop design with a unique touch in yellow gold and diamonds. Kara describes her upcoming collection as “unique, timeless, and chic” on her brand’s IG feed, @leonacuratedjewelry.

You can check out the rest of Kara’s merchandise at LeonaCuratedJewelry.com when it drops on April 23.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.