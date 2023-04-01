Kara Bass is a ‘fun mom’ in casual spring look

90 Day Fiance Season 9 star Kara Bass proved that she’s not just any mom; she’s a “fun mom.”

Kara and her husband, Guillermo Rojer, welcomed their first child, son Nico, in November 2022, making the reality TV star a first-time mom.

Since Nico’s arrival, Kara has continued to deliver her fashion-forward looks on Instagram, where she has amassed over 200,000 followers.

For her latest OOTD share, Kara sent out “fun mom” vibes.

Kara stood in front of her full-length mirror to model her outfit, looking casual yet polished and ready to tackle her day.

Kara chose a black v-neck sweater vest worn with a white button-down shirt underneath.

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass shares her ‘fun mom’ look

The red-haired beauty paired her tops with wide-leg button-fly jeans and black Vans.

To add some oomph to her look, Kara rolled up her sleeves, left a few buttons undone, and partially tucked her sweater into her jeans.

Kara continues to share her fashionable ensembles with her fans. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Kara wore her sleek bob in a center part and straight, and her makeup was bronzed and dewy to accentuate her flawless complexion.

Standing with one hand in her pocket and her other hand snapping the pic with her phone, Kara captioned the image with a GIF that read, “FUN MOM.”

Kara’s jeans are the Wide High Jeans from H&M. They retail for $34.99, come in Denim blue or Light denim blue, and are available on HM.com. Kara’s sweater vest is by Viottiset and is sold on Amazon.com. It’s available in over 30 colors, sizes S through XL, and is currently on sale for $33.99.

Kara shares her haircare tips and favorite places to shop

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance, many of Kara’s Instagram followers have headed to her feed for style and beauty inspiration.

In her Instagram Highlight Reels, Kara answered some questions from her followers. When asked how she attains her voluminous curls with her shorter bob, Kara revealed that she uses a curling iron.

“Sometimes I curl all of it, like every single piece, and like, it gives me a lot of va-va-voom,” Kara shared. “And then sometimes I just curl, like, the top pieces and kinda be lazy about it.”

When it comes to Kara’s fashion inspiration, she also shared her favorite places to shop.

“You may or may not be familiar with Charlottesville, Virginia, but if you’re not, let me just tell you… we have very few shopping locations, okay? So, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, because legit it’s all we have,” Kara said, adding, “And also online cause ya know.”

You can shop many of Kara’s outfits on her ShopLTK.com site, where her handle is Kara_Bass_on_LTK, and she has 1,600 followers.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.