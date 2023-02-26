Kara Bass continues to wow 90 Day Fiance fans with her fashionable ensembles.

The Season 9 alum has become a pro at serving stylish, up-to-the-minute fashion finds, and her latest share was no exception.

Over the weekend, Kara got glammed up for a girls’ night out, transforming her look from modest to sexy.

Taking to Instagram, Kara recorded a Reel, taking her 211,000 followers along with her as she got ready for a night on the town.

Kara began the recording in a comfy hoodie and loose yoga pants paired with orange slides.

As she spun around, Kara’s look was reconstructed entirely, and she reemerged in a gorgeous electric blue leather midi dress.

Kara Bass models a blue leather dress for a girls’ night try-on

The curve-hugging fit of the dress accentuated Kara’s jaw-dropping postpartum figure, and the color perfectly complemented her skin tone and hair color.

Kara struck a few fun poses, providing several different angles for her viewers to get a peek at the dress with spaghetti straps and a plunging sweetheart neckline.

She added a few classy touches to her look, including clear heels and dangly pearl earrings with a matching drop necklace.

Adding a level of sophistication and some warmth to her look, Kara threw on a taupe-colored blazer as she made a peace sign before heading out the door.

Kara’s video, which received over 3,600 likes, was captioned, “It’s giving sexy. It’s giving slinky. I’m here for it! 💙Hope you guys are enjoying your weekend. What are you [guys] getting into?!”

Kara’s 90 Day Fiance appearance has bolstered her work as a social media influencer

Kara’s appearance on 90 Day Fiance coupled with her growing online presence, has made her the perfect candidate to become a successful social media influencer.

The 30-year-old former model has plugged brands such as Pumiey, which sells SKIMS bodysuit dupes, and GiGi Bikinis.

Kara also attracts and influences her fans on her LikeToKnowIt (LTK) website and app, where she shares her favorite clothing, shoes, accessories, and home goods.

Most recently, Kara collaborated with ColonBroom, a weight management program that claims to help clients “take better care of your body, improve your wellness, and manage weight.”

In a post dated January 30, Kara told her fans and followers that ColonBroom helped her get her “system back to normal” after welcoming her son, Nicolas, with her husband, Guillermo Rojer, in November 2022. Kara provided her code, KARA10, which will secure a 10% discount for her fans who are also interested in improving their gut health.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.