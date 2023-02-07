90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass shared some fashion inspiration with her fans and followers just in time for Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day.

Kara continues to share her sense of style on social media, where she’s gained hundreds of thousands of followers.

For her latest GRWM video, Kara delivered fashion inspiration for her fans as she transformed her look, turning a slinky red satin dress into a “ladies who lunch” vibe.

Kara recorded her Reel from her home, where she entered the room clad in a silky red slip dress, with text over the video reading, “GRWM + Galentines.”

As she smiled, arched her back, and struck a pose, Kara tapped the camera’s lens, next revealing that she had added a pink button-down shirt over her dress.

Kara tied the long-sleeved top in a knot at her waist and put her hands on her hips, twirling a few times to show off her color-coordinated look.

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass is serving Galentine’s Day fashion inspiration

After snapping her fingers, Kara’s shoes were visible – a pair of Steve Madden knee-high leather boots with a pointed toe and a retro-inspired silhouette.

Kara struck a few more poses before adding a faux fur wool coat to her look, providing warmth and some class to her ensemble. She added a stacked pearl necklace to pull it all together.

Kara’s Reel, set to the song LLYLM by Rosalia, was captioned, “GRWM+ Galentines 💕💋 It’s giving ladies who lunch but also attend Galentines pop up events for local, women owned businesses 🥂.”

Kara’s fans and followers appreciate her flair for fashion

Kara’s 209,000 Instagram followers appreciate her eye for fashion and would love to see more of her fashion-inspiration videos. They took to the comments to shower her with some compliments and encouraged her to share more.

“A [stylist] is her calling…” wrote one of Kara’s fans, adding, “that personality and [knack] for fashion is fantastic!”

Kara’s followers want to see more fashion content from her. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Another commented, “We love you girl. You’re always so cute and just a ray of sunshine in our feeds.”

“She making her own fit!.. i see a line coming soon!” wrote another fan who surmised that Kara might be launching her own clothing boutique in the near future.

Kara shares her love of fashion and plugs her favorite brands on LikeToKnowIt

Kara shares her fashion inspiration on her LikeToKnowIt (LTK) website, describing her collections as “low-cost to lavish.” LTK is an app and site that allows social media influencers to share their favorite brands and products with their followers, providing links and instant access to the items.

Kara’s outfit featured a mix of designers. Her cami midi slip dress is from ASOS. Kara sported the dress in the color red, which has a cowl neck, cami straps, and a thigh slit. It retails for $42 on ASOS’s website and is currently available in sizes 4, 6, 8, and 10.

The 30-year-old’s pink top is an Amazon find from BIG DART and is currently on sale for $22.99, available in sizes S through XXL. The faux fur coat is the perfect winter layering piece, compliments of Nasty Gal, and is currently priced at $102 on their website.

Not only does Kara share her favorite outfits but also her go-to skincare products.

Among her favorites are the Tula clarifying facial cleanser, Supergoop!’s Unseen sunscreen, Laneige’s lip sleeping mask and firming cream, and Lancome’s Advanced Genifique face serum.

With her increased social media following, Kara has become a successful influencer and continues to impress her fans with her flair for fashion.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.