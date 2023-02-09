90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass has an eye for fashion, and her fans appreciate it when she shares her outfit inspiration with them.

Such was the case in a recent video in which Kara rocked a casual outfit for an outdoor stroll.

In an Instagram Reel set to the song Treat Myself by Meghan Trainor, Kara shared her latest GRWM video.

Text over the video read, “GRWM + going for a stroll,” as Kara began recording herself. The 30-year-old TLC star wore a pink pajama set and orange slides to begin before transforming her look.

When Kara snapped her fingers, the image shifted to her in her gray nursing bra and pajama pants as she showed her fans how important undergarments are, especially for a nursing mom. She mouthed the words, “So good!” as she modeled her bra.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Next, Kara’s video showed her swapping out her PJ pants for a pair of simple black spandex leggings, perfect for an outdoor walk. Kara showed off the leggings’ stretchy fit, which accentuated her curves.

Kara Bass shares some fashion inspiration in a casual outfit perfect for a stroll

With another snap of her fingers, Kara revealed her top for her outing, an olive green sweatshirt featuring a black and tan camouflage pattern.

Kara added a pair of tan athletic shoes to her outfit to complete the look and pulled her chic new bob into a half-up style, parted in the center.

“GRWM+going for a stroll✨nice weather means strolls outside. What a nice reprieve from that Arctic blast! 🥶 Did it get cold where you are?!” read Kara’s accompanying caption for her Reel.

Kara’s post received nearly 2,600 likes, and hundreds of her 209,000 Instagram followers flocked to the comments section to gush over her style and her postpartum physique.

90 Day Fiance fans gush over Kara’s style and postpartum physique

“Okay mama! Flex on ’em!” wrote one of Kara’s admirers.

Another noted, “Kara you can’t even tell you literally just had a baby. You look amazing,” while another echoed the sentiment, commenting, “Kara but didn’t you have a baby!!”

Kara’s fans showered her with compliments in the comments section. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

More comments came from Kara’s fans and followers, who wrote about how amazing she looks after giving birth to her son, Nicolas, in November 2022.

Kara is multi-talented and shares her looks on her website

Kara has proven herself to be quite the fashionista, and she shares many of her looks on her LikeToKnowIt (LTK) website. Kara’s fans can shop her looks on the site or the LTK app, where she provides links to her favorite outfits.

Not only does Kara have a keen eye for fashion, but she also has many other talents. When 90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Kara during Season 9, she worked as a balloon artist.

Nowadays, Kara is a licensed realtor in Virginia, but she has quite a multi-faceted resume. She has also worked as a professional host, Latin dancer, singer, and model.

In an August 2022 Instagram Reel, Kara showcased her vocal talents as she shared her rendition of Hopelessly Devoted To You by Olivia Newton-John, from the movie Grease.

Following Olivia’s passing in 2022, Kara paid homage to the legendary actress with her performance.

“I’ve been an avid musical theater lover, both watching and performing, for the majority of my life,” Kara wrote in the caption. “The movie Grease and all the musical adaptations that were to come are truly classic and Olivia Newton John was an absolute legend. Here’s an homage to a true great.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.