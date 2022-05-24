Kara Bass gets cheeky with 90 Day Fiance fans in cow print bikini

Kara Bass stunned 90 Day Fiance fans in a cheeky cow print bikini. Pic credit: TLC

New 90 Day Fiance cast member Kara Bass has been heating up the internet recently and continued her hot streak with a picture of herself in a small cow print bikini from the back.

Since turning thirty this month, Kara has been feeling herself by embracing her new hair extensions, showing off her dance skills, and letting 90 Day fans know more about her life on social media.

Season 9 viewers are currently watching Kara’s relationship with her Venezuelan partner, Guillermo Rojer, unfold. They are having issues around their age difference, trust issues, and finances.

Kara Bass got cheeky for 90 Day Fiance fans in a small cow print bikini

Kara shared a post on her Instagram page that included four pictures showing off a small black and white cow print bikini.

In the feature photo, Kara sat poolside with her new long hair flowing down the far side of her back while she turned around and smirked at the camera.

While she was sitting down, her backside was the focal point of the picture.

She followed that up with a picture in the bikini on a couch with a cover-up over the bottoms and another picture poolside but where she was smiling with teeth. Lastly was a photo of her walking taken from behind.

Kara wrote, “VA heatwave (fire emoji) in the caption.”

There has already been a spoiler about Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer’s relationship

One of Kara’s friends made a post on Instagram that featured Kara and several other women. The caption dictated that they were at a 90 Day Fiance watch party, and Kara’s friend mentioned that Guillermo was her husband.

According to her friend, this means that Kara and Guillermo survived the 90 days, and she also mentioned that their wedding was upcoming in the season.

This spoiler came at around the same time viewers discovered that another Season 9 couple, Jibri and Miona Bell, have already been married for years.

Spoilers aside, viewers can still anticipate a rocky road to the alter.

In the trailer for the next episode of 90 Day Fiance, viewers learn that Kara and Guillermo will attend Kara’s high school reunion and sit down with her ex-boyfriend.

Kara’s ex will describe how bad Kara hurt him by cheating and how he has not been able to trust a woman since. Viewers will have to watch the episode to find out Guillermo’s reaction.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.