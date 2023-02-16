90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass keeps her fashion finds coming, and her fans certainly aren’t complaining.

The TLC star has become a popular fashion trendsetter among her hundreds of thousands of fans and followers.

In a recent Instagram post, Kara continued to show off her impeccable style in a casual yet sexy ensemble and proved that you can achieve a fashionable and comfortable look with a piece similar to Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS bodysuits.

Kara included a voiceover for her IG Reel, excitedly sharing her latest find with her 210,000 followers on the platform.

“I must introduce you to Pumiey bodysuits. They are a SKIMS dupe, they are much more affordable, and they come in a crewneck and a mock neck. They’re stunning — let me tell you!”

She wasn’t lying — Kara looked incredible in the ensemble, highlighting her postpartum curves in all the right places. She styled her chic bob in voluminous waves and sported a pair of round glasses for a laidback look.

Kara noted how supported and “sucked in” she felt in the bodysuit, even without a bra underneath.

The reality TV star modeled several different bodysuit colors, including navy blue, pink, and taupe. Kara paired her bodysuits with flare-leg jeans from Target and a pair of black pointed-toe slingback heels by Nine West.

Kara Bass influences 90 Day Fiance fans with SKIMS dupe try-on

“Guys run! Don’t walk. 🏃🏽‍♀️ These bodysuits are amazing,” Kara exclaimed in her caption, adding, “They’re buttery soft and super supportive! You can find the link in my bio. Did I mention they come in so many colors! @pumiey.us #pumiey #pumieybodysuits #skims #skimsdupe.”

Kara’s fans were successfully influenced by her video, and many of them took to the comments to let her know it.

“S O L D 🙌,” wrote one follower, while another echoed the sentiment, simply commenting, “Sold.”

Others gushed over Kara’s jeans and how fabulous she looked in the bodysuits.

Kara’s fans are “sold” on her SKIMS dupe. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Pumiey’s bodysuits can be purchased on Amazon and, as Kara mentioned, are a much more affordable option compared to SKIMS.

The Pumiey mock-neck bodysuit retails for $32.99 and is available in 10 colors, while the crew neck runs $31.99, also available in 10 colors. Pumiey also offers a scoop-neck version of their bodysuits for just $30.99, which come in eight different shades.

Kara is a social media influencer who loves to share her fashion and beauty finds

Kara has rapidly become one of 90 Day Fiance viewers’ favorite influencers, and luckily for them, she shares most of her fashion finds on her LikeToKnowIt (LTK).

In addition to her fashion inspiration, Kara shares her home decor and interior design ideas on the site and app, as well as her favorite makeup products.

Kara lists the go-to products that she uses in her daily makeup routine. For her foundation, Kara prefers Maybelline’s Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation paired with the brand’s Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circle Treatment Concealer, both of which can be purchased at Ulta.

She utilizes a variety of other brands to finish off her look, including setting powder, a contour stick, blush, brow wax and pencil, liquid eyeliner, mascara, lip liner, lipstick, lip gloss, highlighting powder, and a multi-colored eyeshadow palette, most of which are available at Ulta or Sephora.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.