90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass served up yet another fashionable ensemble for her fans to enjoy.

The 30-year-old new mom has been hitting the mark when it comes to her style, and her latest look was proof of just that.

Kara and her husband, Guillermo Rojer, enjoyed a date night over the weekend, and she took her fans along to get ready with her ahead of their romantic evening.

Sharing a Reel to her Instagram feed on Saturday, Kara recorded herself in front of her bedroom door, where she transformed from casual to chic in a matter of minutes.

Kara began the video clad in a black robe with a white pattern paired with comfy orange slides as she danced to No Lounger Bound by Forrest Frank and Hulvey.

“GRWM Date Night,” read the text over her video as she snapped her fingers to reveal her glam look for her dinner date.

Kara then reappeared clad in a black dress with sheer bishop sleeves and a mock neck with fabric rose detailing. As Kara twirled around, she revealed a look at the back of her dress, featuring a gorgeous keyhole design with a button closure.

The reality TV alum paired her thigh-skimming dress with sheer black tights that featured heart detailing along the back of her legs. Finally, Kara added a pair of patent leather loafers with a chunky heels, adding a fun vibe to her look.

To show off her jewelry picks, Kara walked toward the camera for an up-close look. She opted for yellow gold huggie hoop earrings with diamond detailing and wore two gold and gemstone rings on her fingers along with her wedding band.

“GRWM+Date night ✨ I am living for the heart details on these tights💕” read the caption on Kara’s Reel.

In another Instagram post, Kara shared a detailed look at her makeup palette for the evening, consisting of a bold red lip, complementing her otherwise neutral tones, and a baby pink manicure on her nails.

Kara has become quite a successful social media influencer since gaining fame from her appearance on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

Kara promotes ColonBroom to improve gut health

In addition to her work as a realtor, she also recently began partnering with some brands. ColonBroom is one of the brands Kara recently promoted, which she says helped her get her “system back to normal” after welcoming her son, Nicolas, in November 2022.

In an Instagram ad shared in January 2023, Kara touted ColonBroom’s benefits, including boosted energy, gut health, glowing skin, and upping fiber intake.

ColonBroom contains psyllium husk powder, which is a source of fiber beneficial for digestion and heart health. Their website states, “The ColonBroom program is a weight management program that helps you take better care of your body, improve your wellness, and manage weight.”

Kara told her 210,000 Instagram followers she drinks a glass of ColonBroom with her vitamins every morning before eating a meal and provided them with her code, KARA10, to receive 10% off their purchase.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.