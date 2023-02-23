Kara Bass asks her fans for help to produce her own album

90 Day Fiance alum Kara Bass continues to prove that she’s multi-talented.

Since her appearance on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Kara has gained popularity as a social media influencer.

Kara has become a fan-favorite among 90 Day Fiance viewers with her charming personality and keen fashion sense.

Many of Kara’s Instagram posts consist of her sharing her fashion finds with her 210,000 followers.

But lately, Kara has been showcasing another talent of hers: singing.

Kara has asked her fans and followers to suggest songs for her to cover. Recently, she’s covered hits by Keyshia Cole, Dolly Parton, Olivia Newton-John, and Christina Aguilera.

Her impressive vocal skills have captivated her fans, and many of them have encouraged her to try out for shows such as The Voice and American Idol.

Kara Bass shares how her fans can help ‘share her voice with the world’

Earlier this week, Kara shared some feedback and appreciation in her Instagram Stories and let her fans know how they can help her spread the word regarding her talent.

“There are many avenues to share your voice with the world,” Kara told her followers. And although her fans have pushed her to try out for a reality TV singing show, Kara doesn’t think that’s necessarily the best avenue.

“I think a better way is to share my music, share my videos. That’s a better way to help me out,” she said.

Kara encouraged her followers to tag record labels and producers in her posts to get the word out.

She continued, “Sharing my videos, commenting on my videos, liking my videos, tagging other people in my videos — that is the best way to get the word out, right? To, like, record labels or people that can actually help me produce an album. Because I would love to make an album.”

Kara worked as a professional performer before appearing on 90 Day Fiance

Kara was working as a balloon artist during her time on the flagship series. She’s since shifted gears and works as a realtor in Virginia.

In the past, she’s also worked as a professional singer while living in China, competed as a Latin dancer for the New Zealand World Latin Dance Cup, worked as a model, and performed professional hosting gigs.

The new mom has showcased her various talents since appearing on reality TV. Perhaps with the help of her growing fanbase, Kara can make her dream of producing an album a reality.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.