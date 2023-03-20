Kara Bass announces launch of her own jewelry line

90 Day Fiance alum Kara Bass has an exciting business launching next month: an online jewelry store!

Since wrapping filming for Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Kara has grown an impressive following on social media.

With over 200,000 followers on Instagram alone, Kara’s fans look forward to her latest fashion finds, inspiration, and relatable posts.

Kara will certainly add to her number of followers with her latest venture, which she announced on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram Story to make the exciting announcement, Kara told her fans and followers, “Guys, I have been working on this side project for so long, literally months, and I am finally able to share it with you guys.”

“I am launching an online jewelry store, bringing you guys some of my favorite curated pieces that I love dearly,” Kara added.

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass launches Leona Curated Jewelry

The Virginia native said that she’s been testing out her jewelry pieces for months and took the time to choose what she wanted to include in her collection.

Kara’s image was imposed over the top of the Instagram page for her new brand, @leonacuratedjewelry. The page indicates that it will be live beginning April 24, 2023.

Kara encouraged her fans to sign up for her mailing list to be notified about the brand’s latest promotions and other news. Shortly after Kara’s announcement, Leona Curated Jewelry had already garnered 123 followers.

In one of its IG posts, Leona Curated Jewelry touts itself as “A stylish place serving your jewelry needs. Whether you’re searching for a special occasion piece or something to wear every day we have curated the perfect jewelry for you.”

Kara wears many hats in her professional life

Kara certainly has her hands full these days. In addition to her upcoming jewelry launch, Kara recently created a YouTube channel dedicated to her vocal talent, @karaleona_sings.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kara asked her fans and followers to help her produce her own album. Kara told her listeners that the best way to get the word out is to share her music and her videos, tagging her wherever possible to spread the word.

On top of her side hustle business endeavors, Kara is also a licensed realtor in Virginia and mom to her 4-month-old son, Nico, whom she shares with her husband, Guillermo Rojer.

With her singing talent, a flair for fashion, a performing background, and an upcoming jewelry business — with the ability to juggle it all with family life — Kara has certainly proven that she’s a jack of all trades.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.