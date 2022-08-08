Kanye West throws epic shade at Pete Davidson after Kim Kardashian breakup

Kanye West returned to his social media posts against Pete Davidson, further upsetting Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split up after nine months of dating, apparently boosting Kanye West’s spirits.

The two announced their split on Friday but have advised that they remain amicable and are friends, as neither is happy about the breakup.

Kanye felt a bit differently about the split as he took to Instagram to share since-deleted shade toward the comedian.

Kanye has been relatively quiet about his ex-wife’s relationship following a weeks-long tirade earlier this year that eventually got him temporarily suspended from Instagram.

Kim and Kanye are reportedly on good terms as they work together to co-parent their four children. However, that seems subject to change at any time, given Kanye’s unpredictable nature.

Kanye didn’t take long to make use of “Skete Davidson” again and even slammed rapper Kid Cudi in the process.

Kanye West shades Pete Davidson and Kid Cudi in same post

Opting for no caption, Kanye simply shared a doctored image showing the front page of The New York Times print edition.

However, rather than a real story, the entire front page was filled with large block text that read, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”

Pic credit: @kanyewest/Instagram

Going a step further, a smaller print at the bottom read, “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

The jab toward Kid Cudi comes after the rapper walked off stage at Rolling Loud Miami because items were being thrown at him.

The post received over 995,000 likes before it was deleted.

Kim Kardashian slams Kanye West over Pete Davidson post

Though there isn’t an official reason why the post was taken down, it’s likely because Kim wasn’t thrilled about the post and slammed Kanye for posting it.

A source told Daily Mail, “Kim won’t stand for this. She is demanding that Kanye take the post down, but he won’t,” adding, “She has been vigorously defending Pete. She’ll never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects.”

Last week, fans were speculating that Kim and Kanye might be reuniting, but those rumors have quickly been shot down with his recent post.

The source also noted that Kim “has tried incredibly hard” to keep a good co-parenting situation between the two for their four children and that “she won’t stand for this type of behavior from him.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.