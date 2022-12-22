Kandi Burruss takes this viral dance seriously in a series of sexy outfits

Kandi Burruss shows off her dance moves on TikTok. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Grammy-winning songwriter Kandi Burruss is the longest-running star of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and has long since been a fan favorite among all franchises.

She also keeps a solid social media presence, whether it’s promoting one of her many brands or showing off her family or high-end fashion game.

Kandi took to both Instagram and TikTok for Wednesday on Wednesday, which celebrates the new Netflix series about Wednesday Addams which was released in November and has been a hit since then, even being nominated for two Golden Globes.

Channeling the character known for wearing all-black, Kandi did a viral dance in an array of sexy black outfits to the sound of Bloody Mary by Lady Gaga.

In her first, and most provocative look, Kandi moves her hips while wearing only a V-cut black satin cape with nothing underneath, showing some major curves. Long black gloves and a shimmery skirt topped off the look, and Kandi donned Wednesday’s iconic double braids and black lipstick.

The video, directed by Kandi’s longtime collaborator Derek Blanks, showed Kandi continuing to dance in various designs with eclectic fabrics and glam. Kandi slayed every single black-on-black look.

@kandi Givin Wednesday on Wednesday! Who else watched the @wednesdaynetflix series? Creative Dir + Editor: @mrdblanks Camera Op: @j.paschalphoto Jr. Editor: @nardo7_ Wardrobe Stylist: @ryanisstyle Hairstylist: @sewjodie Makeup: @taetv ♬ original sound – heyy

Is Kandi Burruss returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta?

During a podcast in September, Kandi discussed the possibility of leaving the RHOA after 13 seasons, but only if one former castmate returned. Interest has grown in Phaedra Parks returning to the show after a successful run on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

After a huge falling out that led to the end of their years-long friendship, Kandi is done with the Southern Belle for good, and said she would leave the show if Phaedra came back. She said she would respect Bravo’s decision if Phaedra rejoined the cast, but she would not film with her.

No definitive answer has been given if Phaedra will return yet, but she has expressed a desire to join the Dubai cast, since she is building a home there.

Kandi Burruss is the ultimate hustler with many businesses

Aside from being a musician and reality star, Kandi has a never-ending stream of income with several business ventures.

Kandi has a successful adult toy line called Bedroom Kandi, multiple restaurants with husband Todd Tucker, and she recently ventured into stage productions. “Yeah, just continue to build my businesses, own more real estate. I would love to do my own talk show one day. Yeah, like so many things. So many things,” she continued. “I never stop dreaming. I always have a new dream that I just start going after.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently filming Season 15.