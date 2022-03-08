Kandi Burruss says new season of RHOA ‘did not skip a beat’ without Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey

Kandi Burruss teases RHOA Season 14. Pic credit: Bravo/Charles Sykes/Tommy Garcia/

Kandi Burruss just teased the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and according to her, it’s going to be a good one.

The RHOA star admitted that she was a little concerned about the future of the franchise after long-time cast members Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams announced their departure last year.

However, Kandi recently admitted that the remaining cast members and the newbies that were added to the lineup “did not skip a beat” and viewers will love what they have in store when the franchise finally returns to TV.

Kandi is currently plugging her own spin-off show Kandi & the Gang which is currently airing on Bravo.

So far the network has not announced a premiere date for Season 14 of RHOA but we’re hoping for a trailer sometime soon. In the meantime, Kandi — who’s been a cast member for over a decade — just assured fans of the show that the wait will be worth it.

Kandi Burruss says RHOA castmates did not skip a beat while filming Season 14

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently dished about the upcoming season and what viewers can expect when the show returns.

During a chat on Housewives Nightcap, Kandi confessed that despite her initial concerns about Season 14, her castmates brought it.

“First of all, this season is good, okay. Hands down good,” confessed Kandi, who added. “I’m sure a lot of people questioned how are things going to be when we lost two major peaches going into the season.”

The reality TV personality admitted she was “kinda worried about it,” but it seems Porsha and Cynthia’s departure from RHOA did not affect the show in a major way.

“When I tell you we did not skip a beat,” said Kandi.

Kandi Burruss says the RHOA cast was very open about their lives while filming

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave props to the executive producer of the show who got a lot out of the cast during filming.

“He made sure that everybody really, really [was] open and talking about what’s going on in their lives, and it was a lot happening,” said Kandi who noted that “he didn’t allow anybody to skate through.”

One person who brought it this season is newly minted peach holder Marlo Hampton who Kandi actually butted heads with while filming Season 14.

“It was bad, we bumped heads like really, really bad,” confessed Kandi, who said Marlo “really came with it.”

Kandi also mentioned returning Housewife and OG Sheree Whitfield, and noted, “Oh my gosh…she brings it every time.”

“This year she had a lot going on in her personal life and she shared,” added Kandi.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.