Kandi Burruss says Bravo is ‘tripping’ as the RHOA cast awaits their fate

Fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta have been inquiring about the show as there’s been radio silence since Season 15 aired in 2023 to dismal reviews.

As for what show producers plan to do to get the franchise back to its former glory, that remains to be seen.

The cast is as much in the dark as we are, and Kandi Burruss recently aired her frustrations about not knowing her fate.

Kandi reasoned that the network was “tripping” as she and her castmates were now in limbo and had been for several months.

The show aired its last episode in September of 2023, but the feedback from viewers was disappointing, to say the least.

The Season 15 cast included Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Sanya Richards-Ross, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore, newbie Courtney Rhodes, and Monyetta Shaw in a friend role.

Rumors have been swirling that the network plans to do a RHONY-style reboot and start over with a fresh new cast, but there has been no confirmation about that.

Kandi Burruss says the network is ‘tripping’ as castmates are still unsure about their future on RHOA

Kandi Burruss could not withhold her frustration during an Amazon Live segment where she was asked about RHOA.

“They still haven’t told everybody who they are bringing back,” said Kandi.” Yeah they over here, they being real ugh…tripping.”

The mom of three expressed annoyance at the lack of communication with the network, telling viewers, “People have lives. We have to make plans for other things.”

Kandi joined RHOA in Season 2 and is the longest-running cast member currently on the franchise and the highest-paid on the cast.

People have been calling for the 47-year-old to be axed for quite some time, as some have dubbed her as boring, but Kandi is not ready to say goodbye to the show just yet.

After one commenter proclaimed they wouldn’t be watching RHOA if Kandi doesn’t return, she responded, “I’m not saying I’m not coming back. I didn’t say that. I just said they haven’t officially told anybody, anything.”

Sheree Whitfield says there will be a cast shakeup for Season 16

Kandi is not the only RHOA cast member dishing about the show; OG Sheree Whitfield recently gave her two cents as well.

Not surprisingly, the bone collector seemed to have more details than her castmate, although she reiterated Kandi’s sentiment saying, “We’re still waiting to hear.”

“I think they’re doing some casting, and it’s gonna be a little shakeup,” revealed Sheree, who said she’s okay with the shakeup because it’s “needed.”

As for whether she has anything to worry about regarding her place on the show, the She by Sheree founder exclaimed, “I hope not.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.