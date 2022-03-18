Kandi Burruss claims NeNe Leakes called her the same slur that Kanye West just called Trevor Noah

Kandi Burruss says NeNe Leakes called her a racial slur. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia/Charles Sykes/Bravo

Kandi Burruss has a major bone to pick with Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes.

Kandi is furious with her former castmate for calling her a racial slur–the same one that Kanye West called Trevor Noah and got banned from Instagram for 24 hours as a result.

As for Kandi, she wants nothing to do with NeNe after all the nasty things she’s been saying about her since she exited the show. However, the crude racial slur was the final nail in the coffin for the RHOA star who made it clear she has no desire to keep in touch with NeNe.

Kandi Burruss says NeNe Leakes called her a racial slur

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has a good reason for not keeping in touch with NeNe Leakes since she left the show.

During a recent interview on the podcast It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper, Kandi alleged that NeNe called her a racial slur.

“I don’t know what her problem is with me. I’ve seen her say all kinds of stuff,” confessed Kandi who noted that the racial slur in particular “p****d me the f**k off.”

The 45-year-old referred to that as the reason she has no desire to communicate with NeNe.

“If we don’t communicate and those are the type of things that you put out in the atmosphere, I don’t need to waste my time talking to you anymore,” explained Kandi. “That’s just how I feel about it.”

Kandi Burruss says she hasn’t done anything to NeNe Leakes

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued to discuss her strained relationship with NeNe Leakes and shared her view on why the OG has an issue with her.

“I think she was having her own issues with the network, right? And that was very public or whatever,” said Kandi. “But I don’t know if because I have a better relationship with them she had negative things to say about me.”

After leaving RHOA, NeNe accused Andy Cohen of being a racist and claimed the network used her for ratings.

Meanwhile, Kandi has had several Bravo spinoff shows over the years, including her latest, Kandi & the Gang which is now airing on Bravo.

Kandi believes this could be the reason that NeNe has an issue with her.

She also noted that NeNe’s fans have been shading her new show and that the OG recently responded with something “very shady” as well.

However, “I didn’t do nothing to her, and that’s the crazy thing,” said Kandi.

“I normally don’t even address it. Like, realistically, I think this is the only time publicly I’ve even talked about that, but it’s annoying,” admitted the Atlanta Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.