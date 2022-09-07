Kandi Burruss cites ‘cattiness’ as the reason she would never do RHUGT

RHOA star Kandi Burruss won’t be joining The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

It seems like Kandi Burruss might be willing to “skip a bag,” after all.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently revealed that she isn’t open to joining the latest Real Housewives spin-off, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Many would be surprised because Kandi’s tagline on RHOA is, “I never skip a beat or a bag.”

She prides herself in seizing opportunities and even turning what some would view as a negative into a business opportunity.

Kandi created the Welcome To The Dungeon burlesque show after a season where there were rumors that she had a sex dungeon at her house.

So, why would Kandi skip the opportunity to be on the RHUGT?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss reveals why she won’t go on RHUGT

The No Scrubs writer said she doesn’t want to add more “cattiness” to her life right now.

Talking to Us Weekly, Kandi also shared that she doesn’t know who she would be comfortable going on the spin-off show with.

She revealed, “Because, like, anybody that I would’ve possibly wanted to — or felt comfortable being in a house with — they’ve already done it.”

Kandi explained that she is uncomfortable around new people, especially for a prolonged time. She referred to her time on Celebrity Big Brother as “torture.”

The Grammy Award winner said she has too much going on in her life to deal with the cattiness the spin-off would bring.

Kandi pointed out that she has been filming Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and had also been on tour with her girl band Xscape.

She said, “I’m, like, I deal with enough doing RHOA, and then I’m doing this, this other show with my group Xscape … like, Oh! my God! I’m done with all these different females in one place.”

Rumors were recently swirling that this could be Kandi’s last season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kandi Burruss doesn’t want drama with Housewives of other franchises

Although Kandi can hold her own on the show, she doesn’t want to get into fights with castmates from the other Real Housewives franchises.

“I can’t be there with a whole bunch of different Housewives for some cattiness,” she shared with the weekly magazine.

The A la Carte actress had her fair share of drama on RHOA this season, and that’s enough Real Housewives drama for her. Kandi will be going up against Marlo Hampton and even Sheree Whitfield during the Season 14 reunion.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show kicks off next Sunday.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 7/8c on Bravo.