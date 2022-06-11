Kalani Fagaata is busting out of bright Fenty lingerie as 90 Day Fiance fans go wild

Kalani Faagata wears Savage X Fenty lingerie. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Kalani Faagata showed that yellow is her color in a stunning new lingerie shot which barely contained her ample assets.

Kalani seemed in good spirits, especially considering Asuelu’s head-scratching social media post about his relationship status with Kalani.

In February, Kalani announced she became an ambassador with Savage X Fenty lingerie. Since the announcement, Kalani has wasted no time promoting the brand and trying on various sultry ensembles.

Kalani shared a colorful lingerie shot with her 800,000 followers. She also posted a few clips on her Instagram Story, where she hawked the line and sang its praises.

Kalani Faagata busts out of Savage x Fenty lingerie

Kalani put her body to work and made some cash while promoting Rihanna’s lingerie line. Kalani rocked a yellow and blue one-piece with a very low-cut bodice which she spilled out of in the photo.

The lingerie had a plunging neckline that showed off cleavage and a nice tan. The one-piece featured a cutout underneath the bodice, with a lace-up detail that showed a peek of skin.

Kalani’s long, dark tresses featured loose waves, which blew in the wind and fell down her chest. She wore an unbuttoned blue top with ¾-length sleeves and held each side of the shirt open to show off her busty chest.

She wore smokey eye makeup and a lip stain on her plump pout. Kalani looked off into the distance with her lips apart, and gave her best model pose.

She wrote in the caption, “Call Tyrone 📞💙@savagexfenty#savagexambassador.”

Kalani’s comment section was full of praise from fans and admirers who enjoyed the reality TV star’s busty display.

One fan wrote, “Wow you look really good in blue!” Another commented, “Yellow looks so good on you!”

An encouraging commenter wrote, “Slay woman slay!!!!”

Kalani Faagata’s relationship with Asuelu Pulaa

Kalani Faagata’s relationship with Asuelu Pulaa has been dramatic from the start. Viewers met the couple during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. Kalani met Asuelu in his native Samoa, where she was on vacation, and lost her virginity to him. The couple eventually married and had two sons, Oliver and Kennedy, but the relationship was full of cultural differences and communication problems. Although Kalani is half Samoan, she was raised in America, whereas Asuelu was raised in the traditional Samoa.

Are Kalani and Asuelu still together?

Fans have speculated about the relationship status between Kalani and Asuelu. Kalani has not posted Asuelu on her social media pages lately, and fans suggested that the two got divorced.

Yesterday, Asuelu posted a video of himself and Kalani dancing on TikTok.

His caption was more telling than any posts between the two in the past couple of months.

He wrote, “Here she is , people keep asking where is ur wife I said idk she don’t wanna join my live she doesn’t want film tiktok with with me she’s different from how she used too , she doesn’t wanna go out with me, everything she needs I supply for her esp the boys …”

Asuelu is under contract with TLC, so he cannot speak freely. He continued, “I have alot to said but I can’t I’m under the contract my life is under control … it’s hard bcoz I wanna have my own space but she don’t, she doesn’t want to communicate anymore… hopefully we sell this house very soon so I can go back to work.”

