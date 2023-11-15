Kalani Faagata’s new boyfriend Dallas Nuez joins her sons for a family pic: ‘You’ll get a full pic someday’

Now that the dust has settled after Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s split, the 90 Day Fiance star is sharing more and more about her new boyfriend.

Kalani waited until after 90 Day: The Last Resort aired in its entirety before she confirmed what we all suspected for months.

Kalani is in a relationship with a new man named Dallas Nuez, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

Kalani has been teasing Dallas’ identity with her Instagram followers, and some eagle-eyed social media sleuths were able to put two and two together and ascertain that Dallas is a California native who works for a private security company.

Although the cat is out of the bag, Kalani and Dallas aren’t quite ready to give their fans a full reveal of Dallas’ face online, but they’re inching closer.

In a recent Instagram Story, Kalani uploaded a family photo, including herself, her sons Oliver and Kennedy, and Dallas, proving that Kalani is comfortable enough in their relationship to have introduced Dallas to her boys.

The four of them posed from a balcony at the beach, and while Oliver and Kennedy cheesed for the cameras, it was unclear whether Kalani and Dallas were smiling because their faces were covered with a giant emoji.

The pic was set to the song It Was A Good Day by Ice Cube, and in the caption, Kalani teased, “You’ll get a full pic someday, not today,” and added Dallas’ IG handle.

Kalani’s boyfriend, Dallas, joined her and her sons, Oliver and Kennedy, for a family snap. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Kalani opened up about her relationship with Dallas on 90 Day: The Last Resort

Kalani and Dallas became romantically linked in an unusual way. After Kalani’s estranged husband, Asuelu, admitted to cheating on her multiple times throughout their marriage, he offered her a “hall pass.”

The 35-year-old mom of two accepted Asuelu’s offer to share a kiss with another man, but things went further than just a smooch, and Kalani and Dallas ended up getting intimate and catching feelings for each other.

While Kalani and Asuelu attempted to work out their marital issues on 90 Day: The Last Resort with the help of a team of professionals, Kalani was still seeing Dallas. In fact, he flew out to Key West to be with Kalani during her therapy retreat.

Kalani caught quite a bit of heat for hooking up with Dallas while she was supposed to be focused on reconciling with Asuelu, but she just couldn’t cope with the Samoa native’s serial cheating.

Now that we know Kalani and Asuelu decided to part ways, we expect to see more and more of Kalani and Dallas’ love life popping up on social media in the coming months.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.