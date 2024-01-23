Kalani Faagata’s ‘hall pass’ Dallas takes aim at hater who criticized him for posting pics with ‘another man’s’ kids

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata’s new boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, isn’t concerned with his critics.

Following Kalani’s shocking confession during 90 Day: The Last Resort that her estranged husband, Asuelu Pulaa, had cheated on her with multiple women, she went public with her new man.

Asuelu offered Kalani the opportunity to take a “hall pass,” and she obliged. She didn’t expect to fall for her “hall pass,” but that’s exactly what happened.

Now that the smoke has cleared, we’ve learned that Kalani’s hall pass/new boyfriend is Dallas Nuez, a security professional from California.

Although Dallas and Kalani have yet to reveal Dallas’ face on social media, he has regularly appeared in her Instagram Stories in recent months.

Dallas has been spending lots of time with Kalani and her two young sons, Oliver and Kennedy, whom she shares with Asuelu, and has posted quite a few pics of himself with them in his own Instagram Stories.

Dallas Nuez fires back at his online critic

In response to Dallas sharing pics of Kalani’s boys on his social media, one of his followers took to his DMs to call him out.

Dallas put the cynic on blast, sharing a screenshot of their DM in his Stories.

The hater responded to a photo of Dallas riding a carousel with Kennedy and Oliver and called him out for posting photos with “another man’s” kids.

“Why do you keep posted w/ asuelos boys,” the DM began. “You can’t show your face but you keep posting pics showing your with his kids.”

Dallas called out a hater in his Story. Pic credit: @dallas.n714/Instagram

According to the hater, Dallas shared the pics to annoy Kalani’s ex, Asuelu.

“Clearly your just doing it to f**k with him,” they continued. “Post your own kids not another man’s kids.”

Dallas fired back at his naysayer, writing, “Interesting way to confess to a total stranger that you don’t have custody of your kids.”

He continued to put them on blast, adding, “To DM a total stranger and dump your negativity on that person = small boto energy lmfao. How am I ever going to sleep at night?”

Kalani Faagata went public with Dallas following 90 Day: The Last Resort

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Kalani and Dallas are open about their relationship. However, Dallas hasn’t shared his face on social media just yet, although he promised his IG followers they’ll “get a full pic someday.”

Before coming clean about her relationship with her “hall pass,” Kalani continually teased that there is a new man in her life, sharing glimpses of his tattooed hand in her IG Stories.

While Kalani has found love again, it appears that Asuelu is either still single or playing the field and keeping it under wraps.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Asuelu was spotted last year getting cozy with another 90 Day Fiance star, Winter Everett.

Despite their canoodling in a nightclub, both Asuelu and Winter denied being in a romantic relationship with each other.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.