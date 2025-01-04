Kalani Faagata talks more children, regretting being with Asuelu Pulaa

Kalani Faagata is clearing the air regarding her personal life.

The reality TV star has been lying low in recent months after secretly giving birth to a daughter.

Kalani and her boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, welcomed their baby girl, Masina Bee, last year, making Kalani’s sons, Kennedy and Oliver, first-time big brothers.

Now that Kalani has three children, her hands are certainly full, but her fans are curious whether she plans to expand her family even further.

To kick off the weekend, Kalani opened up her Instagram DMs to her fans and followers, who engaged in a Q&A.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One question came from a follower who asked Kalani whether she sees herself having anymore children.

Kalani has no interest in expanding her family

Kalani uploaded a black-and-white photo taken from the delivery room when Masina was born, showing a device that was used during her labor and delivery.

“Absolutely not,” Kalani wrote, setting her upload to the song Hell To Da Naw Naw by Bishop Bullwinkle.

Kalani talked about having more children. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

As Kalani explained, Masina’s labor and delivery were “super traumatic.”

Kalani was in labor for 38 hours, and when things didn’t progress as planned, she had a device inserted to alleviate hemorrhaging, and she was given a hormonal medication to induce labor.

To make matters even more complicated, Kalani developed a fever.

After sharing the details of her harrowing ordeal, it’s easy to see why Kalani would be against having any more children. But she did recognize that her medical staff was “so sweet.”

Kalani added that she threw off her fans and critics by telling them she wouldn’t have any more kids after welcoming her sons.

As she explained, “I was pregnant trying to throw you all from the correct rumors.”

Kalani opens up about her marriage to Asuleu and his infidelity

In another set of Q&A questions, Kalani opened up about her ex, Asuelu Pulaa.

During Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, viewers learned that Asuelu was unfaithful to Kalani on multiple occasions during their marriage.

Because of his infidelity, Kalani took Asuelu up on his offer to have a fling with a hall pass.

Kalani and her hall pass ended up falling in love, and he eventually became her second baby daddy.

Now that her estranged husband, Asuelu, is out of the picture, one of her fans wanted to know whether she regrets being with him.

Kalani uploaded a photo of Kennedy and Oliver and, in the caption, wrote, “After bouncing through all the stages of grief, no.”

Kalani spoke of her ex, Asuelu. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Kalani added that she’s thankful for her sons and the lessons she’s learned while married to Asuelu.

In a third slide, Kalani offered suggestions to a follower who asked for advice on dealing with a cheating husband.

Kalani advised, “Leave expeditiously lol.”

As she explained, people who cheat are aware it can “ruin their partner’s perception of safety and love longterm,” but they still choose to do it.

Kalani shared that she’s been in therapy for a year, and she still struggles with betrayal trauma.

To conclude her advice, Kalani shared a quote.

“The longer you stay on the wrong train, the more expensive it is to get back home,” she wrote.

“Choose your sanity,” she added. “Choose yourself.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.