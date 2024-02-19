Kalani Faagata shares ‘haunting’ advice she received that made her ‘feel better’ about divorcing Asuelu Pulaa

Kalani Faagata shared the advice she received from a therapist that made it easier for her to end her marriage to Asuelu Pulaa.

90 Day: The Last Resort showed us just how dire Kalani and Asuelu’s marital issues were.

Early into the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, we learned that Asuelu had been unfaithful to Kalani… and not just once.

Kalani divulged that her husband had cheated on her multiple times, including while she was pregnant and during some of his trips to Samoa.

Although Kalani and Asuelu joined the cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort to salvage their marriage, ultimately, Kalani couldn’t accept Asuleu’s wandering eye.

Instead of choosing to reconcile their marriage with a relationship recommitment ceremony, Kalani and Asuelu decided to go their separate ways and focus on being co-parens to their boys, Kennedy and Oliver.

Kalani talks about receiving advice that helped her solidify her decision to leave Asuleu

Now that the dust has settled and Kalani has moved on from Asuelu, she’s opening up more about their split.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Kalani revealed the guidance she received from a therapist that helped her “feel better about ending things” with Asuelu.

The question from her Instagram follower asked which piece of advice helped her during her divorce, and she revealed what it was.

“She said something that has haunted me since she said it, and it was, ‘Who you pick and who you marry is supposed to be the greatest gift that you ever give yourself in your entire lifetime,'” said Kalani.

“And nobody teaches marriage like that; it’s always like, ‘Oh, well, you love someone, so the next step is marriage,’ when it’s like, ‘No, you have to have love, yes, but there’s other things that have to be covered,'” she elaborated.

Kalani added that love isn’t enough to sustain a marriage, noting that couples must fulfill a checklist, not just be in love to get married and stay married.

“Very clearly, it doesn’t work that way,” Kalani told her fans.

At the bottom of her recording, Kalani added that the advice she received made her “feel better about ending things because I’m dangerously empathetic with no boundaries and a recovering codependent.”

Kalani admittedly doesn’t miss sharing her storyline on 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs

Apparently, sharing her personal life on reality television isn’t something Kalani enjoyed.

In another slide, she was asked whether she misses being on TV.

Very succinctly, Kalani replied, “No.”

90 Day: The Last Resort is currently on hiatus on TLC.