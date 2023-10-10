Kalani Faagata sets the record straight after ‘hate mail’ and ‘death threats’ from viewers

Kalani Faagata had a lot of things to get off her chest, and she didn’t hold back in a recent post amid hate and “death threats” from viewers.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star’s marriage to Asuelu Pulaa has been a major topic of conversation since the spinoff premiered.

We learned some shocking details about the couple, including instances of infidelity on both ends.

Asuelu has gotten the brunt of the blame for the demise of his marriage since he’s been admittedly cheating on Kalani since even before they got married.

While many have rallied around Kalani, some people argue that she made mistakes as well, including taking up Asuelu’s offer of a hall pass — after he felt guilty about constantly cheating on his wife.

That suggestion didn’t go as planned, since he only wanted Kalani to kiss the hall pass guy, but she did a lot more than that.

The mom of two slept with him and later confessed to having feelings for the man, who is now her rumored boyfriend, Dallas Nuez.

Kalani Faagata claps back at 90 Day Fiance viewers after ‘death threats’

90 Day Fiance viewers have been brutal with their remarks about Kalani, and now she’s speaking out.

She took to her Instagram Story not long ago to set the record straight on claims that viewers have been making about her.

“I’ve had enough of the hate mail and r*pe/death threats. So, let’s let’s clear some things up:” wrote Kalani. “I did not have a one night stand with Asuelu, we didn’t even kiss until 2 weeks after knowing each other. I met him in July 2016, we intentionally got pregnant May 2017.”

Kalani has received a lot of criticism for having a second child amid her ongoing marital issues, and she addressed that in her post, and made some shocking claims against Asuelu.

“I had a second baby because I was held down.,” she said, adding that Asuelu later “apologized” but “other times she was “SA.”

“You can imagine how it feels to get messages about ‘taking responsibility’ and learning to keep my legs shut, when they were forced open,” she continued.

Kalani Faagata has a message for the critics. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Kalani has a stern message for the critics

In the lengthy post, Kalani cleared up a few other things about her life, including claims that her parents support her financially. The 90 Day Fiance star made it clear that they “never have.”

She explained that the house she once lived in with her parents was half hers and she paid her part.

Before ending the message, the 35-year-old had some last words for the critics.

“None of you know ANYONE you watch. You know a version of people and you crucify them over things out of their control, and for what? questioned Kalani. “May all of that energy be returned back to you and yours.”

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.