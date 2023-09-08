Kalani Faagata says 90 Day: The Last Resort castmates Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods are a ‘toxic couple’

90 Day: The Last Resort is exposing the fractures in five couples’ relationships this season.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, and Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren joined the cast to work with a team of therapists to sort through their issues.

Each of the couples chose to attend the intensive therapy retreat because they’re at a crossroads in their relationships, whether it’s trust issues, complications in the bedroom, unfaithfulness, or communication obstacles.

So far, we’ve watched some jaw-dropping moments, including an admission of infidelity, certain cast members (we wish we hadn’t seen) getting naked in a hot tub, and a Meemaw modeling some skimpy swimwear for her husband from her hotel room.

Some may argue that each of the couples is toxic, given what we’ve learned about the struggles in their relationships, and one 90 Day: The Last Resort cast member agrees.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kalani Faagata recently opened up her Instagram DMs to her followers during a Q&A.

Kalani Faagata says Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods’ relationship is ‘toxic,’ but so are the other couples on 90 Day: The Last Resort

The TLC star received a question relating to her co-stars, Big Ed and Liz, asking if she felt they were a “good couple” or a “toxic” one.

Kalani uploaded a photo of Liz and Ed standing next to some of TLC’s producers as they posed while cameras weren’t rolling.

Kalani says Ed and Liz are a “toxic couple” but didn’t exclude the rest of the 90 Day: The Last Resort cast. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

The song Ya Ya by Dinah Jane played in the background as Kalani began by gushing over Liz.

“Liz is the sweetest lil angel baby and soooo much fun to be around,” Kalani wrote. “She is a goddess.”

As far as her feelings toward Liz’s other half, Kalani responded, “Ed was so sweet to my boys the whole trip and a funny dude overall.”

So, does she think they’re “good” or “toxic” together? That would be the latter.

“Of course they’re a toxic couple,” Kalani wrote, not dismissing the toxicity in the other relationships too.

“We all are,” she continued. “That’s why we’re on a therapy show (minus Yara & Jovi).”

Ed and Liz made some headway following their therapy session

Ed and Liz have already faced a major blowup this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort. During a group challenge, Ed cheated, which upset Liz deeply.

“You cheated me out of an experience … because you were supposed to be my partner, supposed to take this seriously, so you’re not taking therapy seriously, Ed!” Liz screamed at Ed.

Liz continued to blast Ed for talking over her while she was trying to express herself and accused him of “drowning” her emotionally.

Ed acknowledged that he hurt her feelings and apologized for not listening to her when she spoke. Eventually, the couple had a heart-to-heart talk and agreed to work on their faults.

While Ed and Liz are rehashing the same old issues they’ve faced for years, Kalani and her estranged husband, Asuleu Pulaa, shocked viewers with their marital situation.

Kalani and Asuelu Pulaa’s marital issues shocked 90 Day Fiance fans

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers learned during Episode 1 that Asuelu cheated on Kalani during a trip to Samoa. To try and smooth things over, Asuelu offered Kalani a hall pass to kiss another man, and she accepted.

That wasn’t the end of their story, though, as we found out, Kalani did more than kiss her “hall pass guy.” The two ended up having sex, and it helped Kalani realize what she was missing from Aseulu in their sex life.

Not only that, but Kalani began to catch feelings for the guy, who internet sleuths have identified as Dallas Nuez.

Kalani has yet to reveal her current relationship status, but 90 Day Fiance fans have a feeling that things were too good between her and Dallas to give Asuelu another chance. In the meantime, we’ll have to finish watching 90 Day: The Last Resort to see the final outcome.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.