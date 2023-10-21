Kalani Faagata reveals whether she thinks it’s considered cheating for married men to go strip clubs

Kalani Faagata is sharing her opinion on an age-old question: is it considered cheating if a married man goes to a strip club?

As viewers watched this week on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jovi Dufren convinced his castmates, Big Ed Brown and Asuleu Pulaa, to join him for a night of boozing and strippers.

As it turned out, it was Asulue’s first visit to a strip club… purportedly.

The guys didn’t tell their significant others where they were headed before indulging themselves, but Big Ed blabbed to his then-fiancee, Liz Woods, and soon enough, the rest of the ladies found out about it, too.

Given Kalani and Asuelu’s marital issues — which primarily revolved around Asuleu’s repeated infidelity — it’s not surprising that 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers are curious about Kalani’s feelings about married men spending their evening surrounded by half-naked exotic dancers.

After Monday night’s episode, Kalani opened up her Instagram DMs to a Q&A session.

One curious 90 Day: The Last Resort fan wanted to know whether she thinks it’s ever “okay” for married men to hit up the strip club or whether she considers that cheating.

Kalani responded, telling the follower that her outlook on this scenario has changed.

“If what was shown on TV was men knowing they’re being recorded, I couldn’t imagine what they do without cameras!” Kalani noted.

The mom of two added that if her significant other wasn’t okay with her rubbing her nether regions on another man, then they shouldn’t be “paying to have someone do that to them.”

Kalani Faagata says married men going to strip clubs is ‘disrespectful’ and considered cheating

Kalani went on to call it “disrespectful” and admitted that, in her eyes, it’s considered cheating.

Kalani’s next statement hinted that she isn’t interested in continuing a relationship with Asuelu, who was front and center at the strip club.

“Not interested in any boy obsessed with seeing boobs and getting boners with his friends,” Kalani wrote.

“Be a man or be a teenager. You can’t be both.”

Asuleu Pulaa’s infidelity exposed on 90 Day: The Last Resort

Kalani and Asuleu’s marital issues proved to be the most shocking so far this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

As Kalani revealed to her castmates and team of professionals, Asuleu has cheated on her at least 12 times throughout their marriage.

Although Asuleu gave her a hall pass to ease his feelings of guilt and try to even the score, it backfired.

As we watched, Kalani’s hall pass guy, Dallas Nuez, flew out to the Florida Keys to see her during the retreat, and they ended up spending the night together.

Kalani’s hookup with Dallas (and seemingly blossoming romantic relationship) has rubbed many 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers the wrong way because they believe that two wrongs don’t make a right.

In fact, another follower reached out during her recent Q&A, telling the 90 Day Fiance star that two wrongs don’t make a right.

Defending her case, Kalani made it clear that by hooking up with Dallas, she wasn’t trying to make things right but simply trying to follow her New Year’s Resolution, which was to treat people the way they treat her.

“I’m not a take the high road kinda b***h anymore,” Kalani noted. “If you paved this mofo, i’mma drag you back down it with me.”

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.