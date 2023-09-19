Kalani Faagata responds to pregnancy rumors

There’s a rumor going around that Kalani Faagata is pregnant with her third child, but is there any truth to that?

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star recently responded to the claims on social media as her storyline with Asuelu Pulaa plays out on the show.

The couple have been trying to mend their marriage, but that hasn’t been going well. After infidelity and mistrust on both sides, the therapy sessions have not been doing much to bring them any closer together.

Kalani has already admitted that she doesn’t have any sexual feelings toward her husband after his constant cheating.

We all know by now that she has moved on to her hall pass guy, Dallas Nuez, which means she parted ways with Asuelu after filming the show.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Kalani has been trying to keep her new romance under wraps, but a lot of information has already been revealed.

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata responds to rumors that she’s pregnant

Kalani is already mom to two sons, five-year-old Oliver, and four-year-old Kennedy, but is baby number three on the way?

The 35-year-old posted a message on her Instagram Story that refuted the pregnancy rumors, and she chided the clickbait articles claiming otherwise.

“I am not pregnant,” she clearly stated.

“Don’t click those articles–can’t stand people that don’t like me but want to profit off me 😝💅,” she added.

Kalani denies pregnancy rumors. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Meanwhile, if you’re wondering how that rumor started, it was another Instagram Story Kalani posted a few days ago that set things in motion.

How did the pregnancy rumors start?

Monsters and Critics posted about an Instagram Q&A that the TLC star did with her followers last week, and the topic of babies came up.

One Instagram user asked Kalani if she wanted more children, and her answer was, “Yes.”

Kalani noted that the close bond she has with her mom makes her want to have a daughter, and she even gave a timeline for when that would be.

“I’m 35, so I feel like it would have to happen this year or not at all,” she confessed.

After seeing that response — and with only two months left in the year — people seemingly assumed that Kalani was hinting she was already pregnant.

We heard months ago that her romance with Dallas was moving fast and that the couple was ready to move in together.

We’ll find out soon enough where things stand between the pair once the season is over and Kalani can finally go public with her new man.

However, right now, she wants the world to know she’s not pregnant, so don’t believe the rumors.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.