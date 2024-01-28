Kalani Faagata is ‘so proud’ of Asuelu Pulaa’s co-parenting efforts as they reunite for their son’s birthday

Things might be over between 90 Day Fiance couple Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, but they’re not giving up on co-parenting.

Kalani and Asuelu’s marital woes came to the forefront during their time on the latest 90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort.

It was revealed that Asuelu cheated on Kalani multiple times throughout their relationship, and after years of being lied to and mistreated, Kalani finally decided she’d had enough.

By the end of their Florida Keys retreat, Kalani and Asuelu decided to go their separate ways and focus on co-parenting their two sons, Oliver and Kennedy.

Kalani and Asuelu ended their marriage on bad terms, but they promised to work hard at putting their boys first, and now, it’s clear they’ve stuck to their word.

The former couple’s eldest son, Oliver, recently celebrated his sixth birthday, and Kalani and Asuelu were able to come together for his special day.

Kalani took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a sweet snap of Asuelu and his son, Oliver, toasting each other while out to dinner.

In the caption of the photo, which was set to the song Celebration by Kool & The Gang, Kalani wrote, “Coparenting for our big boy’s special day.”

Kalani gave Asuelu a shout-out for his co-parenting participation. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

“So proud of us!” she continued. “Took us a year, some therapy and tears, but we did it!”

Asuelu also shared some footage of Oliver blowing out his birthday cupcake candle at the restaurant on his Instagram feed.

In another Instagram upload, Asuelu shared a carousel of photos of Oliver’s special day, as the family spent some time at LEGOLAND in California.

Asuelu says he and Kalani are ‘one’

In the caption of the post, Asuelu acknowledged that Oliver was the focus of his birthday and added that he and Kalani are working well as a co-parenting team.

“Not about me , not about them but it’s for these boys to have healthy life ❤️🫡🙌🏽✊🏽 happy 6th birthday 🎂 wish you more blessings 💕,” Asuelu penned, adding the hashtag #weareone.

Oliver’s birthday celebration was the first time Kalani and Asuelu have reunited publicly since their split.

Kalani is still dating the ‘hall pass’ we learned about during 90 Day: The Last Resort

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers learned that amid Asuelu’s infidelity, Kalani caught feelings when she took advantage of Asuelu’s offer to use her “hall pass.”

Kalani’s hall pass turned out to be her current boyfriend, Dallas Nuez, a security professional from California.

Kalani didn’t expect to fall in love with Dallas, but their one kiss turned into a relationship that’s still going strong today.

It’s unclear whether Dallas joined Kalani and Asuelu for Oliver’s birthday soiree, but he has been spending a lot of time with Kalani’s kids.

Dallas has faced some harsh criticism for it, though, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

Dallas recently uploaded a screenshot of a DM from a hater who accused him of “f**king with Asuelu” by posting pics with “another man’s” kids.

While we don’t know whether Dallas was in attendance to help celebrate Oliver’s birthday, he did wish his girlfriend’s eldest son a Happy Birthday on social media.

“Happy birthday, Oliver,” Dallas wrote in his Instagram Story. “You and your brother are such a blessing to me. Love you. Thank you for telling me you love me more than @kalanifaagata. His words not mine.”

