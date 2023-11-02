Kalani Faagata ‘in tears’ as 90 Day Fiance star receives outpouring of support amid split from Asuleu Pulaa

Kalani Faagata is grateful to have the support of 90 Day Fiance fans as she goes through a divorce.

As 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers witnessed, Kalani decided she had enough of Asuelu Pulaa’s continuing infidelity.

Rather than recommit to their marriage, Kalani revealed to Asuelu that she wanted to be divorced.

The decision came on the heels of Asuelu cheating on her multiple times throughout their marriage, including while she was pregnant with their sons.

Asuelu felt that giving Kalani a hall pass would ease his guilt and even the score. But instead of simply sharing a kiss with another man, Kalani went a few steps further and ended up having sex with her hall pass, Dallas Nuez.

Not only that, but Kalani and her hall pass fell in love, and he even visited her during her and Asuelu’s couples’ retreat in Key West.

Following the 90 Day: The Last Resort finale, Kalani became Instagram official with Dallas, sharing a photo of him taking a swim and adding his IG handle.

Quite a few 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers put Kalani on blast for hooking up with Dallas in Key West while she was supposedly there to “fix her marriage.”

But, since going public with her new romance, Kalani has received an outpouring of support from 90 Day Fiance fans, and she expressed her gratitude in a message to her Instagram fans in her Stories.

Kalani penned a lengthy post set to the tune Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield, thanking her supporters for cheering her on.

Kalani Faagata is brought to tears by 90 Day Fiance fans cheering her on in her new relationship

“I’m in tears,” she began. “I have thousands of messages from women of all ages and ethnicities, who have taken the time to cheer me on.”

Kalani continued, letting her supporters know that she loves them “deeply and tremendously,” calling their DMs a form of “support, energy, and love.”

The mom of two encouraged her followers to support other women, adding, “The power of us when we come together is the pure magic, and the sisterhood we create let us experience true love.”

“I wish you all the healing and love that you’ve wished for me over the years a million times over. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she concluded.

Now that the cat is out of the bag about the new man in Kalani’s life, we expect to see more of the lovebirds on social media.

As for Asuelu, he’s stayed pretty quiet online as he and Kalani navigate their new relationship as friends and co-parents.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.