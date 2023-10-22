Kalani Faagata fiercely defends Angela Deem- ‘She is one of my favorite humans’

Angela Deem gets a lot of hate from TLC viewers, but her friend Kalani Faagata is coming to her defense.

She was asked about Angela in a recent Q&A and had nothing but nice things to say about her friend, who she called “one of my favorite humans.”

The mom of two noted that the person she knows differs from what we’ve seen on TV.

Angela is arguably one of the most hated cast members of the franchise due to her over-the-top behavior and her harsh treatment of her husband, Michael llesanmi.

There have been multiple online petitions to ban her from appearing on more shows, but they haven’t made a difference.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Angela has been up to her usual antics on 90 Day: The Last Resort, but while the 54-year-old has rubbed viewers the wrong way, she’s made a great impression on her castmates.

Kalani Faagata defends ‘one of my favorite humans’ Angela Deem

Say what you want about Angela Deem, just don’t say it within earshot of Kalani because the brunette beauty has her back.

One of Kalani’s Instagram followers laughingly asked if Angela is as over the top in real life as she comes off on screen.

“Yes and we love her for it 🤣,” responded Kalani, who then went on to rave about her friend.

“The Angela I know IRL is extremely kind, takes care of everyone around her and is fiercely protective of her people,” she continued. “She is one of my favorite humans and I’m thankful to be her friend.”

Kalani Faagata defends Angela Deem. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Kalani is not the only cast member who got to know Angela a lot better when they filmed 90 Day: The Last Resort.

She has also formed an unlikely friendship with Jovi Dufren who came to her defense back in September.

Monsters and Critics shared the moment one viewer bashed Angela and called her a “vile, potty mouth…bully,” on one of Jovi’s posts.

Jovi retorted, “She is fun.”

Kalani Faagata deals with hate amid marital drama on 90 Day: The Last Resort

Meanwhile, Angela is not the only one who has suffered the wrath of 90 Day Fiance fans.

Kalani has been getting bashed as the marital drama with Asuelu Pulaa continues to play out.

The TLC star has received death threats and hate mail, but she’s not letting any of that get the best of her.

One Instagram user recently asked the 34-year-old how she stays positive through it all.

Kalani said despite the haters she gets a lot of love from women who’ve experienced similar issues in their marriage and have learned to “love themselves.”

Kalani Faagata talks about staying positive. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

“I cherish them…I try to cling to those and all of the positive messages I get because they far exceed the negative,” said Kalani.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.